Military standard 360° convertible laptops with antimicrobial enclosures

DT Research, a designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, announced the LT300 line of fully rugged, 360 convertible laptops designed for versatility, durability, and reliability in harsh conditions. Each laptop has an antimicrobial enclosure to inhibit the growth of microorganisms on the surface of the unit. The LT320, LT330, and LT350 laptops have a 360° rotating display purpose-built for military, first responder, law enforcement, field service, and warehouse environments with IP65, MIL-STD-810G/H, and MIL-STD-461F ratings; EPEAT certification; and TAA compliance.

“We have heard from customers who need a fully rugged laptop that can easily convert into a tablet with enough battery life for mission-critical situations,” said Daw Tsai, president of DT Research. “Our convertible laptops are military standard rugged with a uniquely designed display that rotates 360° to smoothly transform into a tablet rather than having to detach and reattach the keyboard, which can be very cumbersome in confined environments. We also overcame the insufficient battery life that is prevalent with other convertible laptops by including standard dual high capacity batteries that are hot-swappable for continuous operation.”

The LT300 series of convertible laptops are high performance computers that run the Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise operating system on Intel® 10th Generation Core™ i5 or i7 processors and have full-size, backlit keyboards with fanless design. Dual SSD slots support up to 4TB with RAID 0/RAID 1. Dual RAM slots support up to 64GB. Models are available in three sizes of sunlight readable, capacitive touch displays—11.6 inch (LT320), 13.3 inch (LT330), and 15.6 inch (LT350)—and include digital pen support.

The LT300 series transforms from a laptop with an 88 standard, full-size keyboard with multi-touch pad into a tablet by flipping the screen 360° and closing it to the back of the keyboard. This design makes the transition from laptop to tablet possible within confined or crowded spaces, such as a plane tail section or in an engine room.

The LT300 convertible laptops have antimicrobial enclosures to control infection while also delivering a military standard IP65-rating for water and dust resistance; MIL-STD-810G/H for shock and vibration protection; MIL-STD-461F for EMI and EMC tolerance; and are HERO (Hazard of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordinance) tested. Temperature operation: 14°F to 140°F, optional -22°F to 140°F; storage: -67°F to 158°F and humidity 0% – 90% non-condensing.

The LT330 and LT350 laptops come standard with dual 11.4V,5400mAh or optional 11.4V,8000mAh batteries with a modular design to replace the batteries with a hot-swappable battery pack for 24/7 operation. The LT320 comes standard with one 11.4V,5400mAh hot-swappable battery or optional 11.4V,8000mAh battery.

With a built-in smart card/CAC reader as well as optional IR/RGB front and back cameras for facial recognition, the LT300 series convertible laptops provide advanced identity verification for secure data access. Optional night vision supports viewing of MIL-STD-3009 class B NVIS mode, offering another layer of security for light-sensitive situations.

The LT320, LT330, LT350 rugged convertible laptops also include two-factor authentication (built-in smart card/CAC reader with NIST compliant BIOS available) and network communication (built-in Intel® AX200 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, and 4G LTE/AWS mobile broadband).

