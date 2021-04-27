Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Redesigned Wall-Mounted Indoor Units

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and a leading supplier of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heating and cooling systems, offers a lineup of redesigned PFKY wall-mounted indoor units in capacities from 4,000 to 18,000 BTU/H.

Geared for small spaces, PKFY wall-mounted indoor units are designed to deliver optimized comfort and efficiency in light commercial and commercial applications. At low speed, the operating sound level for models PKFY-P04NLMU-E, PKFY-P06NLMU-E, and PKFY-P08NLMU-E is 22 dB(A). The PKFY-08NLMU-E model offers the greatest sound level reduction of 12 d(B)A at low speed over its predecessor.

PKFY units connect to CITY MULTI® R2-Series, Y-Series, WY-Series, WR2-Series, and S-Series VRF zoning systems. Designed to vary compressor motor speeds and capacity according to heating and cooling loads, these systems use the minimal amount of energy needed to maintain a zone’s desired set point.

Other PKFY features and benefits:

Smaller width on select models compared to previous PKFY design

Standardized piping and wiring take-outs across the entire lineup

Long-lasting, easy to clean filters

“We’re pleased to present a modern style update to the lineup of PKFY wall-mounted indoor units that offers added visual appeal to any space,” said James DeBerry, manager, commercial marketing, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. “The new units improve comfort by using a more horizontal airflow discharge for better air circulation and indirect contact with occupants. Beyond aesthetics, the units are quieter than previous models also. Our 4,000 BTU/H model responds to the industry’s demand for low capacity units with flexible designs for small spaces and passive applications.”