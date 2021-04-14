media server simultaneously records, stores, and distributes streams

04/14/2021
RGB Spectrum Zio Media Server

Integrated system simultaneously records, stores, and distributes streams of high res, real-time imagery

RGB Spectrum has expanded its line of multi-channel recording and streaming systems with the new Zio® Media Server. This fully integrated system for simultaneously recording, storing, and distributing streams of high resolution, real-time imagery uses the H.264 compression standard.

media serverThe Zio platform provides a full AV-over-IP solution, including encoders, decoders, video wall processors, multiviewers, and decoder apps for smart displays and mobile devices.

The Zio Media Server provides the ability to record streams while simultaneously outputting other streams. The server is used with RGB Spectrum’s Zio codecs for multicast encoding and decoding at origination and destination points to provide a complete solution. The server is offered in a variety of hardware configurations depending on the number of simultaneous streams required.

The Zio Media Server is suitable for mission-critical applications, including simulation, training, command and control, missile testing/telemetry, C4ISR, and mission analysis. In a simulator application, for example, the instructor can view data seen by the pilot on a real-time basis while the same information is being recorded on the Zio Media Server. Observers in remote locations can view the same visuals, real-time or afterwards. While a simulation is being recorded and streamed to an Instructor’s Operating Station, previously recorded simulations can be recalled and streamed out to a debriefing room.

 

