Vectorworks 2021 provides designers with the tools to realize their visions

Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. launched Vectorworks 2021 with a continued emphasis on improving product quality, performance and the user experience. This latest release includes Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer, and Fundamentals, as well as 2021 versions of Vision, Braceworks, and ConnectCAD.

“Vectorworks 2021 is the continuation of our commitment to quality and performance and is something that will further drive our mission to provide best-in-class design and BIM tools to AEC, landscape, and entertainment professionals,” said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “When you drill down to this year’s launch theme of ‘simplicity to design the complex,’ you can see how we’ve re-engineered our most frequently used tools to keep the feature set reliable and cutting edge.”

With Vectorworks Architect, users can sketch, draw, and model in a fully integrated BIM (building information modeling) workflow. Landmark’s innovative irrigation tools, industry-specific objects, powerful worksheets, and more help users produce 2D and 3D concepts, analyze pre- and post-development site conditions, and create construction documents. Vectorworks Spotlight allows users to develop and deliver ideas to create the next unmatched experience with drafting and modeling tools, realistic renderings, integrated database worksheets, lighting devices, and more. Whether your specialty is architecture, landscape, or entertainment design—or anything in between—Vectorworks Designer software enables you to draft, model, and present in a single, intuitive interface. The Fundamentals basic design software package offers 2D/3D capabilities and an intuitive, easy-to-use modeling and documentation platform that works the way designers think.

In addition to quality-and performance-focused features like the new Project Sharing server and multithreaded Vectorworks Graphics Module (VGM) Cache that offers up to five times faster file loading, Vectorworks 2021 boasts interoperability capabilities with Excel Import/Export and PDF Drawing Marker Links. The Smart Options Display also allows users to stay in the modeling space without needing to constantly move their mouse between drawing area and tool palettes, plus it’s customizable to easily access the most-used tool sets, last-used tools, and more.

Specifically for architecture and landscape professionals, the new Materials feature can define the graphical attributes and data of building materials all in one location for a better BIM workflow. Entertainment professionals can streamline their rigging layout process with the help of improvements to the hoist tools.

