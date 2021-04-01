​

As a facility or infrastructure owner, you face a lot of challenges in your role, especially during peak construction seasons when everyone’s so busy. Things like getting contractors to respond to bids, having to write scopes of work for all your projects just to get the bids, and completing a large volume of work in a shortened timeframe.

Well, we’re going to try to make your life a little easier by showing you how to overcome those obstacles to get more work done, in less time, with a lot less hassle using Gordian’s Job Order Contracting solutions.

Because contractors are so busy during peak seasons, it can be hard to get them to respond to bids, especially for routine or small construction projects unless you utilize Gordian’s Job Order Contracting solutions. With JOC, contractors competitively bid on an IDIQ, not individual jobs. This means they have the potential for a reliable stream of work for the life of the contract and creates an incentive to take on smaller or seemingly less desirable projects.

A fast, flexible way to purchase construction services

And here’s the Gordian difference: We’ll do all the legwork. We’ll reach out to contractors in your area, teach them how to bid on the JOC contract. Once awarded, we’ll even train contractors to follow best practices, so your projects run smoothly. In the end, you’ll have a pool of immediately accessible local contractors eager to take on construction projects of any size.

It takes an incredible amount of time and effort to write scopes of work for every project in order to put it out on the street for bids. But with Gordian’s JOC solutions, you don’t need to create a full scope before engaging contractors. Your Gordian Account Manager acts as an extension of your team and will work with you and the contractor in a collaborative process to develop and refine scopes, saving you and your staff time for more important things. Joint scope meetings connect you with contractors on the job site to clearly define the obligations of all parties, reduce scope ambiguity and create a foundation for the project’s success.

And since the contract is already in place and prices are fixed, you can scope and price projects ahead of the busy season without committing to work immediately. So when that busy season hits, you’re ready to go.

You’ve got a backlog of work that needs to be done, and it can be difficult to get a large volume of work done in a shortened timeframe.

With Gordian’s Job Order Contracting solutions, it’s a lot easier because you can tackle many projects with a competitively awarded IDIQ contract, prices are set, your scopes are done, and your contractors are ready to work. That’s the secret to getting more work done in less time.

Additionally, Gordian offers project management and construction management services, if your team needs that extra support.

Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you tackle the challenges of peak construction season. To get more work done faster.

