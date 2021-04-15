Virus Safeguard helps protect apartment communities from COVID-19

The Virus Safeguard service from Rent Ready helps protect apartment communities’ residents and staff against the spread of COVID-19 via shared surfaces in common areas and as the final step in a turnover process. This is accomplished using a disinfection technology that has been utilized in hospitals, schools, and airlines for years.

With 360° Surface-Spraying technology (electrostatic spraying), trained professionals spray EPA-certified disinfectant that kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria, including coronavirus. It reaches all surfaces and cracks, adheres more effectively to surfaces, and stays there longer than spray-and-wipe disinfection methods.

“In an apartment community—because you have so many people living in close proximity and sharing so many common —it is really important to use the best available resources and technology in order to protect the health and safety of the residents. 360° Surface-Spraying is the best available technology for disinfection to make sure that the residents living there are safe,” said Dr. Shira Shafir, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist, UCLA

360° Surface-Spraying technology uses a professional device that allows the disinfectant to reach every side of every touchable service. By covering objects in a 360° approach, this technology eliminates the spot-miss potential of a spray-and-wipe approach.

Using sanitization services such as the Virus Safeguard service reduces the time it takes to cover and disinfect all surfaces compared to conventional methods. It also improves infection control and the spread of viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, MRSA, HIV, and many others by neutralizing 99.99% of germs and bacteria. In addition, 360° Surface-Spraying applies chemicals in a more efficient, controlled manner, eliminating the dangers of overuse.

