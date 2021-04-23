New water efficient toilets include models for a range of applications

Niagara® is launching a full line of water efficient toilets that carry a 15-year warranty. The four new toilet product suites—Barron™, Shadow™, Liberty™, and Sabre™—are dedicated to the traditional wholesale channel and designed specifically with features and benefits for builders, remodelers, and plumbing professionals.

Niagara’s new full product line features three different types of technology to allow for a wide breadth of applications. Two lines contain Niagara’s patented Stealth Technology®, which has won several EPA WaterSense® awards for re-engineering the flush for its high-power, low-maintenance, water-efficient toilets. This technology has a vacuum-assist pull and a noise-cancelling tank for a quiet flush.

The toilets feature 0.8, 1.0, 1.1 and 1.28 GPF flush rates. The powerful, clean flush is virtually clog-free while achieving industry leading water efficiency. In addition, the pre-assembled tank allows for quick installation, leaving little room for error. Niagara models also offer an extra-large footprint, covering old tile.

Every product in Niagara’s new line includes high-quality components such as Fluidmaster® fill valves, zinc powder-coated handles, and solid brass bolt sets. All products boast a 15-year warranty on tank trim, a lifetime warranty on vitreous china, and a dedicated team of customer service professionals for the wholesale plumbing channel available to answer questions.

More than 100 new SKUs comprise Niagara’s new product line, which includes four categories of products that are all WaterSense Certified:

The Barron™ product line is made for the light commercial industry, carrying a powerful pressure-assist vessel. It is suitable for retail, healthcare facilities, office buildings, gyms and athletic facilities, and buildings with heavy traffic. The Barron line is offered in 1.0 and 1.28 GPF, round and elongated bowls, as well as a back outlet option. With ADA and standard heights, the Barron line has a 1000g miso flush.

The Shadow™ product line with Stealth Technology is offered in 0.8 and 1.28 GPF for residential, multifamily residential, and hospitality. It is available in round, elongated, and compact-elongated bowls, and in ADA and standard heights. The Shadow product line also flushes 1,000g of miso.

With Stealth Technology, when water fills the tank/inner chamber, air is pushed back into the patented air transfer tube. This pressurizes the trapway priming the toilet for a powerful and quiet flush. When the flush button is pressed, water leaves the Stealth inner chamber and pulls air from the trapway up through the air transfer tube. This creates a vacuum-assisted pull that accelerates the force of the water and waste flowing through the trapway. Once the flush is complete, the system refills and is primed for the next flush.

The Liberty™ product line installs quickly, has an extra-large footprint, and uses standard flapper technology that is familiar to plumbers. Liberty products are available in round and elongated bowls, ADA and standard heights, and 10″ and 12″ rough-in options. At a 1.28 GPF flush volume, the Liberty line can flush 800g of miso.

The Sabre™ product line is the expansion of Niagara’s Stealth Technology into the 1.1 and 1.28 GPF Rates. This vacuum-assist technology makes less water work more efficiently to maximize performance. The Sabre line comes in round and elongated bowls, ADA and standard heights, and 10″ and 12″ rough-ins, flushing 1,000g of miso.

Niagara’s new line will be sold exclusively through wholesalers across the United States. Wholesalers will be able to preorder the new product line in May.

