Watts Launches Lync For Commercial Domestic Hot Water Systems

Watts Water Technologies has launched Lync, a new brand that provides complete, pre-assembled, commercial domestic hot water system solutions. This is designed to reduce project timelines, lower installation and maintenance costs, and deliver superior efficiency, safety and water quality.

Lync’s solutions address growing concerns in the commercial buildings market about degrading water quality conditions, keeping building occupants safe by mitigating the risks of infection from water-borne pathogens, and installing an optimized system that provides maximum reliability, efficiency, and low life-cycle costs.

“Lync combines advanced water technologies with best-in-class engineering and manufacturing expertise to provide cost-effective, reliable solutions that can be easily dropped into designs and quickly installed. We’ve streamlined planning, installation, and operation, and offer a single point of contact for service and support so owners, engineers, and contractors are able to save valuable time and money,” said Jim Dagley, President of Watts Heating & Hot Water Solutions.

Lync’s offering includes LC-N and LC-Q water heating solutions; WQ-AS, WQ-UV, and WQ-SF water quality solutions; and Aegis A (air source) and Aegis W (water source), North America’s first CO2 powered heat pumps (shown in photo).

Lync’s intuitive, optimized system components are integrated and connected by the teams who designed and manufactured them, ensuring superior reliability and eliminating the inconsistencies and guesswork that could accompany equipment installed from various manufacturers. Solutions are configurable with multiple capacities and can be tailored to address specific site requirements and conditions for either new or retrofit projects.

“Our goal is to provide owners, engineers, and contractors with peace of mind knowing that with a Lync solution in place, they have a complete, integrated system of the highest quality that has been carefully designed and assembled by the heating and hot water experts,” says Vincent D’Amore, director of product solutions.

