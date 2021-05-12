Improve functionality and efficiency of access control power supply

The Securitron AQL Series from ASSA ABLOY is a power supply solution with real-time monitoring capabilities from LifeSafety Power. Part of ASSA ABLOY’s Electronic Security Hardware offering, the Securitron AQL Series provides reliable power supplies to support access control systems—from single-door specs to expansive enterprise systems. It improves functionality and efficiency for the end user, saving time and money with real-time data and the ability to remotely monitor and manage the access control power supply system.

“Today’s complex world requires customizable solutions,” said David Corbin, Director of Power Management Strategic Business Unit. “The diverse portfolio of the Securitron AQL Series is designed for access control systems of all sizes, with added module options to upgrade your system as needed. We are proud to introduce our first power solution to harness the reliability of ASSA ABLOY and the leading-edge technology of LifeSafety Power.”

The Securitron AQL Series of switching access control power supplies includes the AQL4, AQL6, AQL102, and AQL 104. This out-of-the-box solution is feature-rich, network management ready, and available in 12 or 24 VDC single, dual, and multi-voltage units.

The NetLink™ Network Communication Module, which is compatible with the Securitron AQL Series, enables remote supervision and control of power. It can identify problems proactively by monitoring performance, scheduling system and battery tests, and reporting in real-time on the health and status of power and the battery set.

With active network monitoring, integrators can provide managed power services to end users, who can monitor their access control system, make real-time decisions about their facilities, and perform preventative maintenance. Technicians can remotely assess and resolve problems before being dispatched into the field, reducing on-site service calls and labor expenses.

Securitron AQL Series modules—power relay, power distribution, and secondary voltage— allow for further expansion and improved functionality of the access control power supply system and the ability to scale with any environment. Upgrading is easier with snap-in-style standoffs, color coded fast-on connectors, and multi-voltage readiness. With integrated fire alarm interface (FAI), Securitron AQL Power Supplies keep people safer in the event of a fire alarm activation by controlling what happens to doors, devices, and accessories.

The Securitron AQL Series is backed by a no-fault, no questions asked MagnaCare® lifetime warranty.

