Door Opening protects against blasts, hurricane winds, and fires

ASSA ABLOY launched technology to secure spaces, increase safety, and protect lives with the Blast and Hurricane Resistant door and hardware solution. This solution adds to ASSA ABLOY’s long line of life safety products, including bullet, attack, and tornado resistant door opening solutions. Influenced by ASSA ABLOY’s tornado-resistant door and hardware, this new Multi-Solution Opening is third-party tested to protect against blasts, hurricane winds, and fires.

“At ASSA ABLOY, we’re constantly seeking to innovate our existing products to deliver solutions for the unique challenges presented by the world around us,” said Marc Stroot, ASSA ABLOY Manager of Specialty & Integrated Solutions. “Today, we are proud to announce that after rigorous testing, this Multi-Solution Door Opening can dramatically increase safety in environments that face exposure to extreme hurricane-level winds, potential blast impact from explosions, excessive heat from a fire, or a combination of all three.”

This Multi-Solution Opening includes openings from CURRIES or Ceco Door, and Corbin Russwin BL6600 Series or SARGENT BL7300 Series multi-point locks, with the new SARGENT and Corbin Russwin’s multi-point deadlocking systems factory installed in the door. With heavy duty top, bottom, and center latches, the multi-point lock provides the flexibility, strength, and durability to withstand intense blasts, extreme winds, and excessive heat to keep occupants and property protected.

The CURRIES or Ceco Door Multi-Solution Opening incorporate new technology to offer a fiberglass and steel-stiffened door core, with 12- or 14-gauge face sheets, depending on the blast category level. Fully welded edge seams and 14-gauge end channels provide superior strength. Similarly, the door frames are manufactured from heavy 12- or 14-gauge steel with welded construction. The multiple anchoring options are designed to withstand extensive pressure.

The Multi-Solution Opening design has been third-party tested to meet the Department of Defense Minimum Antiterrorism standards for buildings and third-party certified by Underwriters Laboratories to protect against extreme wind events, including the Florida High Velocity Hurricane Zones.

These door offerings are available through ASSA ABLOY Group brands Ceco Door and CURRIES and the integrated hardware is from Sargent and Corbin Russwin. Each can be tailored to meet a specific environment’s demands. Corbin Russwin BL6600 Series and SARGENT BL7300 Series concealed vertical rods, top / bottom bolts, and mortise lock body cassettes are only available factory installed.

