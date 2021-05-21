Wireless access solution integrates with more access control systems

Facility administrators can now manage thousands of access credentials to their heavy-use doorways from a smart, secure, centralized platform. BEST’s updated Wi-Q Technology Wireless Access Solution has been integrated with Mercury, opening the door for dozens of integrations through Mercury Panels. Wi-Q performs its own security updates every 60 seconds, every day. It installs easily and retrofits without running wires to doors. It also includes a portal gateway housing redesigned to look like an everyday Wi-Fi router to help reduce tampering by allowing it to hide in plain sight.

“Wi-Q has long been a smart choice for adding access control without running wires,” said Edward Horst, Product Manager. “We’ve kept all the high performance features our customers expect and made Wi-Q Mercury-enabled, so it integrates with an ever-expanding list of integrated software platforms to work with locks.”

The Wi-Q Wireless Technology solution is integrated with RS2 Technologies, a Platinum Elite Partner with Mercury Security and manufacturer of access control software. The RS2 platform features cutting edge security and provides a hardened access control infrastructure capable of using the most sophisticated access control technologies available. Its suite of access control products offers a solution for organizations of all sizes. Additional features like e-mail notifications and a web client allow users to control and monitor their facility from anywhere.

“The RS2 integration has laid the groundwork to grow the list of partners who will work with Wi-Q,” said Horst. “This fast, reliable security solution brings intelligent power to access control needs with an overall design that enables scalability based on changing security and access needs.”

Wi-Q’s new overall design enables upgradability and scalability to go from simple to extremely complex with ease.

The Wi-Q Series incorporates all components—electronic locks, card readers, door position switches, request-to-exit switches, and door control switches—in one integrated device that then connects wirelessly to a remote portal. Its Portal Gateway links Wi-Q locks to access control systems—all data flows through the portal gateway to a host access control system for easy monitoring. Wireless Access Controllers enable existing hardwired entries such as turnstiles, entry gates, or reader-controlled doors to be retrofit to the system.

With everything housed in the reader, this wireless access management system consists of:

Portal Gateway: enables bi-directional communication between wireless readers and host computer

enables bi-directional communication between wireless readers and host computer Wireless Access Controller: provides wireless capability for hard to wire applications, retrofit capability for existing hardwired applications, and an easy path to control ADA auto-operated doors with a reader

provides wireless capability for hard to wire applications, retrofit capability for existing hardwired applications, and an easy path to control ADA auto-operated doors with a reader Wireless Access Door Reader: available for magnetic stripe, proximity, and dual validation formats

available for magnetic stripe, proximity, and dual validation formats BEST Grade 1 mortise lock, cylindrical lock or exit trim

Wi-Q offers wireless access management via its integration with Mercury access control systems, and access decisions occur at the door even during power outages. The platform can be used for up to 64 locks per portal gateway, with up to 14,000 credentials per lock. Locks are fast, and use less power than similar devices and the controller allows quick installation even in hard-to-wire or retrofit applications.

Because no wiring or terminations are needed and all components are integrated into one device, the Wi-Q Series requires only one to two hours total installation time.

