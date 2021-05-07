List N wipes kill over 99.9% of bacteria and viruses using citric acid

GE Fight Bac™ Wipes from BETCO® kill over 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in a three- to five-minute contact time. Formulated with a botanical active ingredient, citric acid, and free from harsh chemicals, this product provides disinfection without the need for safety signal words like “Danger” or “Warning.” An EPA list N disinfectant, these list N wipes meet EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

GE Fight Bac Wipes clean without streaks or residue while achieving hospital-grade efficacy with low contact times. The effective, plant-powered formula is certified by Green Earth standards, and this citric acid-based solution is non-irritating without harsh fumes for the user. The product does not require PPE and has a zero health rating on the SDS. It is also gentle on equipment.

GE Fight Bac Wipes can be used in classrooms (e.g., desks and computer surfaces), on acrylic (Plexiglass®) dividers, for restroom disinfection, in hospitals and nursing homes, on high-touch surfaces (e.g., smart phones), and on most other hard, non-porous surfaces.

The 5.5″ x 7″ list N wipes are available in a four pack of 500 Wipes Bucket (392F1); this lightweight and compact canister allows for placement in locations where space is scarce. The 11″ x 7″ sheet size comes in a 1,500 Wipes Big Bucket (392F5). GE Fight Bac Wipes are white with a fresh scent and a pH of 2-2.3.

GE Fight Bac Wipes are:

Bactericidal in five minutes against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus aureus-MRSA, Enterococcus faecalis Vancomycin Resistant VRE, Escherichia coli O157:H7, and Listeria monocytogenes

in five minutes against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus aureus-MRSA, Enterococcus faecalis Vancomycin Resistant VRE, Escherichia coli O157:H7, and Listeria monocytogenes Virucidal in three minutes against Hepatitis B and C viruses; five minutes against Rhinovirus, Feline Calicivir, surrogate for Norovirus, Influenza A Virus, Rotavirus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2; and in 10 minutes against Canine Parvovirus.

in three minutes against Hepatitis B and C viruses; five minutes against Rhinovirus, Feline Calicivir, surrogate for Norovirus, Influenza A Virus, Rotavirus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2; and in 10 minutes against Canine Parvovirus. Tuberculocidal at 68°F on previously cleaned hard non-porous inanimate surfaces. Five minutes Mycobacterium tuberculosis

at 68°F on previously cleaned hard non-porous inanimate surfaces. Five minutes Mycobacterium tuberculosis Fungicidal in five minutes on Candida albicans and Trichophyton interdigitale

Click here for more facility management news related to safety.