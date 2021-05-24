High-Volume Sanitizer Station available in custom designs

https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/05/bn-industries-high-volume-sanitizer-station/
05/24/2021
B+N Industries High-Volume Sanitizer Station

The High-Volume Sanitizer Station from B+N Industries not only holds a single gallon ready for use but features a locked door that houses a back-up gallon. It carries eight times more sanitizer than others on the market. This helps the environment by using less packaging and saves time with less refilling.High-Volume Sanitizer Station

Users can select from seven UV-stable powder colors (Pure White, Light Pink, Sun Yellow, Zinc Yellow, Pearl Violet, Pastel Blue, and Pale Green), or customize the High-Volume Sanitizer Station with their own provided graphics, creating bright and welcoming messages for the return of customers, travelers, or co-workers. Users can also add graphics with UV- and alcohol-stable shrink-wrapping.

High-Volume Sanitizer StationAvailable in hand pump or motion-activated pump versions, the High-Volume Sanitizer Station is made of steel, acrylic, and non-PVC plastic. It measures 7.21″ W x 9.85″ D x 48″ H with a 13″ x 14.81″ base. Locking door is included and chain loop is optional. The unit can be bolted to the floor from holes inside the body.

