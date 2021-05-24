British Architects, Google Arts & Culture Launch Digital Partnership

One of the largest, oldest, and most significant architectural collections in the world has formed a new digital collaboration with Google Arts & Culture. The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) is the first UK organization dedicated to architecture to partner with the online platform, which uses technology to share unique collections and cultural institutions with a global audience.

A specially curated selection of 15 online stories is available to view for free on the Google Arts & Culture platform. The stories range from the creation of Central Park in New York, modernist buildings in Ghana to the Picturesque movement, and from a century of Olympic buildings to a historic tour of key architectural landmarks in Venice.

Featured highlights from the RIBA’s collections include original drawings by Ernö Goldfinger, Sir Charles Barry (Big Ben), Étienne-Louis Boullée and Toyo Ito. Featured projects include work by Walter Gropius, Pier Luigi Nervi, Kenzo Tange, Jane Drew & Maxwell Fry, Zaha Hadid and Diller Scofidio & Renfro. Early photography of New York and Venice (Carlo Ponti, Carlo Naya and Alinari Fratelli) from the 1860s onwards is included. A photo of the Louvre in Paris under construction in 1846 can be viewed up close, revealing extraordinary levels of detail.

The curated selection illustrates the international scope of RIBA’s Collection, spanning the Renaissance to the present day. It includes some never-before-exhibited objects that showcase more unusual parts of the archive, such as landscape designer Sir Humphrey Repton’s drawings and business card, private photographs from architects, portraits, parks and garden designs.

“Our new partnership with Google Arts & Culture creates a great opportunity to inspire and delight a global audience and to showcase our unique treasures,” said RIBA CEO Alan Vallance. “We look forward to curating more online experiences and exhibitions, to illustrate the impact and importance of design and architecture, throughout the ages and around the world.”

“This is the first step in what we hope will be an inspiring architectural journey with RIBA on Google Arts & Culture,” said Amit Sood, Director, Google Arts & Culture. “Through our collaboration, we are proud to help share their incredible stories and resources with architecture lovers and aspiring students around the world. RIBA has one of the world’s leading architecture collections and inspires and supports global architectural talent as we look to designing the future.”

RIBA’s opening Google Arts & Culture program features:

