BuzziSpace Offers New Way To Define Workspace

BuzziShield, a collection of room dividers and desk panels from BuzziSpace Studio, comes in a wide range of configurations and sizes to accommodate different interior needs. The BuzziShield partition panel collection helps define space while simultaneously performing acoustically to absorb excessive noise at the workplace, creating a a cocoon feeling.

The BuzziShield partition panel collection includes three products: BuzziShield Free, BuzziShield Hook, and BuzziShield Desk to meet needs in a range of contract settings including workspace, hospitality, education, healthcare, residential, and more.

BuzziShield Hook and BuzziShield Free are architectural in appearance to stand alone or be grouped together to delineate and define open layout spaces. Offered as rectangular vertical panels as well as Wedge Right, Wedge Left, Flat Right, Flat Left configurations, BuzziShield Hook and Free’s 2.8-inch thick core and upholstered body ensure optimal noise cancellation. Used within open-office settings, they support privacy, concentration, and collaboration.

BuzziShield Desk offers tabletop application possibilities to round out the versatile collection. Similar to the stand-alone dividers, BuzziShield Desk provides visual privacy and noise reduction at communal or personal workstations; temporary and permanant installation options are offered to suit different needs in contract settings.

The entire BuzziShield collection can be customized with a variety of BuzziSpace signature fabrics and colors to further personalize the workplace.

