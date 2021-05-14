Electrostatic sprayer and disinfectant for small-to-medium sized spaces

CloroxPro launched the new Clorox® TurboPro™ Electrostatic Sprayer, a cordless, handheld electrostatic sprayer device for small-to-medium sized spaces and disinfecting jobs. This expands the family of Clorox electrostatic sprayers and uses a new Clorox® disinfecting solution—the Clorox® TurboPro™ Disinfectant Cleaner for Sprayer Devices—which is registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use through all electrostatic sprayers. Together, the electrostatic sprayer and disinfectant make trusted surface disinfecting coverage more mobile.

“As facilities evolve their cleaning and disinfecting strategies, the Clorox TurboPro Electrostatic Sprayer helps our customers enhance the safety and wellbeing of their facilities,” said Amy Harmon, Director of Devices, CloroxPro. “Whether customers are using our Clorox TurboPro sprayer or an existing one, Clorox TurboPro Disinfectant Cleaner gives customers the assurance that they are using a trusted, EPA-registered disinfectant for sprayers to help maintain confidence in their shared public spaces.”

The Clorox TurboPro Handheld Electrostatic Sprayer is a cordless device that enables users to disinfect hard-to-reach spaces with the power of electrostatic technology. It comes with a rechargeable battery that offers up to four hours of continuous spraying on a single charge with a refillable 33.8-ounce removable tank. The device can be used in high-traffic facilities such as schools, offices, restaurants, retail centers, and commuter transportation systems.

The Clorox TurboPro Disinfectant Cleaner for Sprayer Devices is an EPA-registered electrostatic chemistry used to disinfect and sanitize hard and soft surfaces. The disinfectant can be reliably used through electrostatic sprayer devices, including handheld, backpack, and cart sprayer devices, without compromising safety, compatibility, or performance. This disinfecting solution has been approved to kill 51 pathogens (including cold and flu viruses1, MRSA, and norovirus) and SARS-CoV-22, the virus that causes COVID-19, in two minutes, and 99.9% of bacteria in five seconds on hard, nonporous surfaces.

