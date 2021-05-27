Construction Safety And Health Advisory Committee Members Named

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh has appointed 15 individuals to serve as members on the Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health (ACCSH), which provides advice and assistance to the assistant secretary on occupational safety and health in construction standards.

Members will serve two-year terms and represent the interests of the public, employers, employees, and state and federal government. The committee generally meets two to four times a year. The appointed members include the following:

Five employee representatives:

Cheryl M. Ambrose, United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the U.S. and Canada.

Christina Trahan Cain, North America’s Building Trades Unions.

Wayne J. Creasap II, International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers.

Ryan Papariello, Laborers Health and Safety Fund of North America.

David Wysocki, International Masonry Training and Education Foundation.

Five employer representatives:

Kevin Cannon, Associated General Contractors of America.

Julie Carter, Roy Anderson Corp.

Fravel E. Combs, M.A. Mortenson Company.

Greg Sizemore, Associated Builders and Contractors.

Wesley L. Wheeler, National Electrical Contractors Association.

Two public representatives:

Christopher Fought, Merck.

Ronald Sokol, Safety Council of Texas City.

Two state government representatives:

Christopher Scott Mabry, North Carolina Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Division.

Charles Stribling, Kentucky Labor Cabinet Department of Workplace Standards.

One federal government representative designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary:

G. Scott Earnest, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Christina Trahan Cain will serve as the ACCSH chair.

