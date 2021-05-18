Porcelain surface material for indoor and outdoor use

Corian Design, a global brand in advanced surfacing solutions for interior design and architecture, introduced Corian® Endura™, a high-performance porcelain made from natural minerals for ultimate durability. Suitable for interior and exterior residential and commercial projects, the porcelain surface material is highly customizable and made for vertical and horizontal solutions, including kitchen countertops and vanities.

“Corian Endura delivers ultimate durability through the perfect blend of beauty and engineering know-how to enhance any residential or commercial project,” said Katie Congress, marketing manager, Corian Design. “The product is highly customizable and durable, promoting creative versatility both in terms of aesthetics and resiliency.”

Due to its solid structure, Corian Endura offers resistance to extreme heat, abrasions, scratches, and stains, allowing users the opportunity to utilize the surface to its full potential. The porcelain surface material is non-porous; easy to clean; GREENGUARD Gold Certified; and does not promote the growth of mold, bacteria, and mildew.

Corian Endura is resistant to ultraviolet (UV) light, retaining its appearance without fading. Made of 100% natural minerals, the product is uniquely engineered through compression and then heated at high temperature in a similar way to how nature forges a diamond.

Corian Endura is offered in four product families, including a collection of tones in monochromatic, marble, metal, and cement. Designed to complement the aesthetic of Corian® Solid Surface and Corian® Quartz, the Corian Endura range offers a versatile collection of colors and patterns to fit any number of interior or exterior design themes.

To complement the Corian Endura offering, two finishes are available that look to improve the aesthetic properties of the surface solution. The satin finish furnishes the porcelain with a quiet sheen with low reflectance and color enhancing richness. With its finely textured surface, the mineral finish provides a tactile, earthy appearance, no matter the color.

Click here for more facility management news related to surface material.