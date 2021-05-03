Non-toxic, eco-friendly flytrap for heavily infested areas

The Flybuster Commercial trap from Flybuster® is made for heavily fly-infested areas, capturing as many as two million flies. The eco-friendly flytrap bait is made with natural, raw materials that draw flies from up to 164′ to 196′ away, making it suitable for larger-scale areas, including barns, stables, zoos, backyards, compost piles, dumpsters, kennels, golf courses, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals.

Flybuster is a green alternative to traditional methods of eliminating flies. The plastic container with one-way patented lid allows flies to easily enter while preventing their escape. Users pop the lid, add water as directed, and close the lid tightly, allowing 48 hours for the bait to activate. After 48 hours, users pop the lid off again to use. Lured by the scent, flies enter the trap through the yellow top cap and drown in the water. One eco-friendly flytrap will last 60 days or until full.

The bait is composed of fermented yeasts and additives approved for use in the food industry. It is non-toxic, does not contain insecticides, and is completely harmless to the environment, animals, and humans. Flybuster is designed specifically for outdoor use since the pungent odor given off to attract flies dissipates outdoors, but would linger indoors, leaving an unpleasant smell.

Flybuster Commercial should be place 60′ away from the target building or area being protected. The container should be elevated approximately 5′ above the ground. For large areas, traps should be placed around the perimeter 45′ away from each other.

