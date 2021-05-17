Centrally managed cloud video surveillance and access control

Johnson Controls is introducing Cloudvue with access control, with the Tyco Kantech KT-1 one-door controller. This powerful technology collaboration enables centrally managed cloud video surveillance and access control across an entire organization from a single browser, part of Johnson Controls commitment to providing technology so customers can maintain safe building environments, healthy business operations, and seamless occupant experiences.

The combination of the KT-1 one-door controller and Cloudvue Security Management allows organizations of all sizes to manage doors, users, and schedules from any browser or mobile device. Users can receive intelligent alerts on real-time door activity from the integrated video surveillance and access control platform. Cloudvue provides organizations with powerful intelligence that streamlines security, improves operational efficiency beyond security, and integrates with the Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platforms, a complete suite of connected solutions for sustainability, new healthy occupant experiences, and safety and security solutions.

“The combination of the KT-1 and Cloudvue provides end users with multiple modes of operation to fit a variety of operational needs within the same organization, using a single door controller,” said Scott Humphreys, senior product manager, Cloudvue, Johnson Controls. “The native integration offered between Kantech and Cloudvue ensures seamless operation and more robust feature sets for any access control configuration.”

With Cloudvue, users can command an entire security system in one interface, on one map, and click on any camera or door worldwide. Users can control cameras, grant access to doors, and set intelligent alerts with centrally managed software and cloud connected hardware. An unlimited number of cameras and access control points can be added. Custom floor plan views, map views, and powerful dashboards keep data organized as operations scale. Cloudvue’s search tools and accessibility transforms video surveillance footage from forensic data into actionable information. Organizations can choose to purchase new hardware up-front or through subscription options.

Cloudvue works with or without controllers and makes central management of access control more affordable, more secure, and available in locations where it was once impossible. Users can view live door activity and surveillance video from any access to their buildings, and quickly and securely assign and revoke credentials. Integrated two-factor authentication insures security.

Cloudvue works seamlessly with Kantech KT-1 Door Controllers. Since Cloudvue and Kantech are both Tyco brands, you get a fully integrated experience. KT-1 is an Ethernet-ready single-door controller, supporting two readers (entry and exit) and configurable in two modes. Connected to the Cloudvue security management cloud service, the KT1 delivers advanced access control features with fully integrated cloud video surveillance options. The KT-1 also features a single touch button for fast and automatic controller enrollment, plug and play installation, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and 128-bit AES encryption.

