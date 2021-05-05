product range helps businesses navigate new hybrid way of working

The Jabra PanaCast camera line-up for meeting room video, audio, and intelligence includes the Jabra PanaCast 50—a new-normal-ready intelligent video bar, and the Jabra PanaCast 20—an intelligent personal camera. The Jabra PanaCast range has been engineered to help businesses navigate the new flexible, hybrid way of working by combining immersive vision and video, audio technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI) for meetings and collaboration.

When it comes to a solution for the office, organizations are often forced to choose between outstanding audio and high-definition video. Jabra PanaCast 50 addresses that by offering a plug and play solution to deliver an immersive and engaging video experience.

The PanaCast 50 effectively takes on the role of the “director” of your meeting, intelligently adjusting the video stream to follow the action in the meeting. It can detect active speakers and the flow of conversation, delivering a remote meeting experience that’s fully immersive and responsive. Three 13-megapixel cameras mounted in a high-precision multi-camera array create a 180° field of view in Panoramic-4K that covers the whole room. From single person calls to full team meetings, this intelligent technology always includes everyone in the most optimal way. This network-connected system also enables remote management and data delivery.

Jabra PanaCast 50 features nine powerful Edge processors, including two state-of-the art Edge AI processors, specifically engineered for audio and video. This system architecture enables the intelligent video bar to carry out real-time integration of audio, video, and data. The PanaCast 50 also features eight beam-forming microphones with precision voice detection, which are backed up with intelligent algorithms that remove disruptive noise. Four Jabra-engineered speakers—two 50mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters—in a zero-vibration stereo setup fill the room with high-definition audio, while the latest two-way audio technology delivers more natural conversations.

The PanaCast 50 can also deliver two video streams simultaneously, allowing the device to perform multiple functions at once. For instance, while one video stream is busy focusing on the meeting participants, the second can be used to focus on a particular area of interest in the room. The two video streams also enable a whiteboard sharing feature, which is built into the device itself, allowing whiteboard content to be captured and enhanced in real time. This is then streamed live within the meeting so every participant can see the whiteboard content and contribute to the discussion.

PanaCast 50 also delivers an independent data stream which provides anonymous people count meta-data as real-time numerical information. Because of its 180° field-of-view, PanaCast 50 can achieve 100% coverage of the meeting room which allows everyone to be counted. A PeopleCount feature enables the system to compare that count with a customer-defined room capacity limit number to determine if the room utilization is over capacity. If the number of people exceeds that limit, visual and aural cues are provided to those present, enabling them to make informed decisions for their safety and wellbeing.

Additionally, through the network interface, longer-term analytics data is available for IT administrators, enabling the business to make data-driven decisions about how they’re utilizing their meeting spaces. Organizations will have an overview of how many rooms are being used, even when there is no active meeting, helping inform decisions on office space.

Jabra PanaCast 50 will be available in Black and Grey and in a choice of wall mount, table stand, and screen mount (VESA); table stand and screen mount are sold separately.

With the Jabra PanaCast 20, flexible workers can benefit from high-quality, secure video collaboration, no matter where they are, in a compact, portable and easy-to-use package. The device features AI that is managed on-device with Edge processing—and advanced experiences are generated directly on the device without extra data being sent to the cloud for processing, or the need to install additional software. For those using the camera, it has a built-in lens cover to guarantee privacy, and prevent the camera being from left “on” accidentally.

The PanaCast 20 delivers 4K Ultra HD Video, HDR video, as well as personalized Intelligent Zoom, which always frames the main user properly, regardless of their environment. It also features automatic lighting correction. The Picture-in-Picture feature allows users to define and integrate a second video stream within their main picture.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions and we believe the new Jabra PanaCast 50 and PanaCast 20 deliver just that,” said Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra. “We are happy to present the PanaCast 50, the first video bar to combine world-leading Jabra audio with our unique 180° field of view and unique room usage insights, for inclusive, collaborative meetings in the new normal. The time is now to start thinking about future-proofing offices, creating optimal collaboration circumstances for flexible hybrid workers and to ensure maximum productivity as your teams return. We invite businesses, organizations, and institutions all around the world to experience audio and video like never before with the Jabra PanaCast intelligent devices.”

