Gas powered generators from 300 kW to 500 kW with dual fuel option

The REZXD from KOHLER Power Systems includes 60Hz and 50Hz gas powered generators, ranging from 300 kW to 500 kW, targeting mission critical, industrial, and commercial applications.

The REZXD gaseous-powered generator set lineup—300REZXD, 350REZXD, 400REZXD, 450REZXD, and 500REZXD—features an 18.3 liter, V-10 engine powering the 300kW and 350kW models, while the 21.9 liter, V-12 engine powers the 400kW, 450kW, and 500kW models. The generators’ turbocharged engines integrate durable cast iron cylinder heads with forged steel crankshafts and are optimized for power generation to maximize performance.

The units are suitable to provide standby power for a variety of applications, including commercial and municipal buildings, water treatment, educational facilities, apartment complexes, and health clinics and nursing homes.

These generators provide users with the flexibility to select the appropriate gas fuel source for a specific application, including natural gas (primary) and liquefied petroleum (LP) (secondary), and feature a dual fuel option with a patent-pending fuel reset box. This dual fuel system enables the generator to switch automatically from natural gas to LP, and when sensing that LP is low it reverts back to natural gas. There is also a switch on the reset box that allows users to switch from one fuel to the other manually without operation disruption. For ease of installation, a fuel inlet connection is provided on the skid wall along with an oil drain connection.

“We understand that installation versatility and footprint parameters are always important considerations for our customers, so we focus a great deal of attention on designing a compact package without sacrificing power and performance,” said Amy Haese, associate product manager for KOHLER industrial generators. “Our 400 and 500 kW enclosures were designed with a 34″ reduction in length and 10″ reduction in width to ensure flexibility in installation.”

These gas powered generators are available as open or closed units and can be specified with KOHLER-designed sound-attenuated enclosures. The durable aluminum enclosures are also hurricane-rated and meet stringent and widely recognized Testing Application Standards (TAS) within the Florida Building Code for wind load and projectile impact.

Users have their choice of controllers, including the APM402 and APM603. Both options offer precise voltage regulation; a digital display and menu control for easy access to local data; seamless remote communication through standard protocol, including support for remote annunciation; and building management system integration.

The newer APM 603 provides enhanced performance and monitoring features such as (+/-.25%) voltage regulation, dual fuel control, expanded inputs and outputs, a larger 7″ display, and the ability to parallel as many as eight generator sets.

“Our gas generators are suited for a wide array of industrial settings and because they’re fully-integrated units, KOHLER provides one-source responsibility for the generating system and accessories—including fast, easy access to our genuine aftermarket parts and service,” said Haese.

