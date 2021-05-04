Lynxspring Introduces Onyxx® LX™ Product Portfolio

Lynxspring, Inc., a premier developer and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smart buildings and device-to-enterprise integration and applications, today announced the availability of Onyxx® LX™, a new product portfolio of BACnet® MS/TP, configurable controllers, smart thermostats, and digital room sensors.

Natively supporting BACnet MS/TP, and BTL listed, UL and ETL certified, Onyxx LX devices are factory delivered with application programs on-board and are Niagara Framework® configurable. With their built-in simple configuration parameters, pre-built graphics, scheduling, and accompanying user interface, Onyxx LX products can adapt their control logic to meet the requirements of most terminal HVAC equipment such as variable air volume systems, heat pumps, roof top units, fan coil units, and small air handling units.

“Today’s buildings demand simple integration across systems, equipment and devices,” said Marc Petock, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “The Onyxx LX addresses this market need as we continue our product strategy of delivering smart automation and integration solutions with quick ROI and long-term scalability and reliability to our customers.”

In addition, Onyxx LX devices can be deployed as a standalone solution for small- to mid-size projects and integrated into any enterprise BACnet platform.

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IoT technology that create smart buildings, smart equipment, and smart applications. The company’s technologies and solutions provide the connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, management and analytics enabling users to extract insight, value, and outcomes from operational data.