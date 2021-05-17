MBCEA Announced 2021 Building of the Year Winners

The Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA) — which serves the needs of, and supports the interests of, metal building contractors and erectors — announced its 2021 Building of the Year winners at its Virtual Annual Conference, held April 28-30. The top award this year goes to the new Firehouse Ministries Shelter in Birmingham, AL, erected by Dunn Building Company and manufactured by Varco Pruden Buildings.

In addition to the overall winner, Awards of Merit and Excellence were announced for buildings in four separate categories: Education and Recreation, Manufacturing and Warehouse, Reroof/Renovation/Addition, and Specialty Buildings.

Following is the complete list of 2021 MBCEA Building of the Year Award Winners and MBCEA members that worked on the building, as well as the metal building manufacturer/supplier for each building:

Building of the Year: Firehouse Ministries Shelter, Birmingham, AL. Dunn Building Company, headquartered in Birmingham, served as the general contractor on the 28,000-square-foot facility to house homeless men. The building was manufactured by Varco Pruden Buildings of Memphis, TN.

Education and Recreation – Award of Merit: Lifeguard Arena, Henderson, NV. Image Building Systems, LLC of Phoenix, AZ, an AC478 accredited company, served as the building erector for this 78,000-square-foot ice hockey arena. The metal building was provided by Campana Building Consultants and NCI/Cornerstone Brands.

Education and Recreation – Award of Excellence: Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility, Topeka, KS. Crossland Construction Company, Inc. of Columbus, KS was the general contractor and metal building erector for the 146,000-square-foot facility which holds both a football practice field and an adjacent indoor track complex. Metallic Building Systems, headquartered in Houston, TX, was the metal building manufacturer.

Manufacturing and Warehouse – Award of Merit: Millstone Medical, Fall River, MA. Barnes buildings & management group, inc. of Weymouth, MA was the metal building erector on this 56,300-square-foot medical device packaging facility. Metallic Building Systems, headquartered in Houston, TX, was the metal building manufacturer.

Manufacturing and Warehouse – Award of Excellence: SRC Medical, Hanover, MA. Barnes buildings & management group, inc. of Weymouth, MA was the metal building erector for the 45,000-square-foot medical device warehouse and office facility. Metallic Building Systems, headquartered in Houston, TX, supplied the metal building.

Reroof/Renovation/Addition – Award of Merit: Mile Square Roofing, Mt. Olive, NJ. Hance Construction, Inc. of Washington, NJ, an AC478 accredited company, was the general contractor and building dealer for the renovation of an existing 17,000-square-foot building and a 10,000-square-foot addition. Thomas Phoenix International, Inc. of Eastampton, NJ, also an AC478 accredited company, was the metal building erector for this project and Butler Manufacturing supplied the metal building.

Reroof/Renovation/Addition – Award of Excellence: Leading Technology Company, Wichita, KS. Evans Building Company of Maize, KS was the designer and general contractor for this 172,000-square-foot project, which included a 104,000-square-foot addition plus an overbuild and new warehouse. The metal buildings were manufactured by Varco Pruden Buildings of Memphis, TN.

Specialty Buildings – Award of Merit: Wayside Waifs, Kansas City, MO. A.L. Huber General Contractor of Overland Park, KS was the general contractor for this two-building, 20,000-square-foot animal shelter project. Varco Pruden Buildings of Memphis, TN provided the metal buildings.

Specialty Buildings – Award of Excellence: Firefly Distillery, North Charleston, SC. Brenton Grey Company of Burlington, NC constructed the 25,400-square-foot facility, which consists of 12 separate structures combined into one building. Metallic Building Systems, headquartered in Houston, TX, supplied the metal building for this project.

“We are very excited to present the 2021 Building of the Year winners,” says Sasha Demyan, MBCEA Executive Director. “Our members presented an outstanding body of work and it was an exceptional group of buildings to choose from this year. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!”

Entries were judged by an outside panel of judges based on the following criteria: Aesthetics, Unusual or Interesting Features, Quality, Complexity, and Green Building Elements. Judges for this year’s awards were Ronald Albert, AIA, RHA Architects; Jerry Gorski, PE, Gorski Engineering; and Matthew B. Jarmel, AIA, MBA, Jarmel Kizel Architects and Engineers, Inc. To be eligible, a building must have been completed in 2020.

