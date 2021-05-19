NIBS Opens Call For Speakers For Building Innovation 2021

The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) is reaching out to thought leaders and industry stakeholders to present during Building Innovation 2021: Virtual Edition. The conference will take place September 27-29, 2021, and will feature three tracks: Resilience, Technology, and Workplace.

“Building Innovation is an opportunity to engage the entire building community,” said Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, President and CEO of NIBS. “From equity in the workforce to technological advancements and the importance of improved natural disaster mitigation efforts, we have important issues to address and will bring together thought leaders from around the world to discuss solutions.”

Topics that fall under the Resilience track include sustainability, energy and climate change. Technology will cover building performance, offsite construction, AI, block chain and building information management (BIM). Workplace will feature sessions on the work environment, promoting a healthy workplace, culture, training, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Speakers may submit an abstract for either an individual presentation or multi-person panel. Panels should not exceed four people and should represent the diversity of the industry, varied perspectives or industry viewpoints.

Speaker abstracts are due June 18, 2021. Approved speakers and panelists will be notified of selection by July 30, 2021.

Building Innovation brings together those who impact the built environment to network and find solutions to challenges. The conference covers a spectrum of developments as well as how COVID-19 has impacted the industry and greater building community. Anyone within the building industry is invited to attend.

