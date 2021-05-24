Register Now! Advancing Cleaning & HVAC Tools For Disinfection Webinar

Date: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, deep cleaning and disinfection to remove coronavirus and other infectious diseases has become critical to providing a safe and healthy environment for employees, customers and vendors.​

The commercial cleaning & HVAC industries have seen a recent influx of new products and technology touting the ability to destroy coronavirus. The virus that causes COVID-19 can be killed by using the correct disinfectants and applications. It is vitally important to understand which of the many products available are effective at killing coronavirus, and the environments where they are best utilized.

During this presentation, we will discuss:

The various equipment and technology currently available for workplace disinfection on surfaces and how effective it is for removing coronavirus and other pathogens.​

The technology and equipment available for adhering to ventilation recommendations and disinfecting pathogens in the air.​

What to look for when selecting the right products for your facility.​

Verifying and monitoring the cleaning and disinfection efforts of your janitorial & HVAC staff.​