Register Now! New Challenges For Managing The Hybrid Workplace

05/12/2021
New Challenges For Managing The Hybrid Workplace Webinar
Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM  – 3:00 PM EST

The balancing act for facility management just got more complicated. The workplace has sharply turned from static 1:1 seating to a hybrid environment where desk booking, open seating, and activity-based workspaces are the norm.

Register for this free webinar where you’ll learn:

  • How this shift impacts your employees, your workplace, and your role in managing it
  • The steps you can take to stay ahead of the curve.

