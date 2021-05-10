redesigned floor covering stripper removes a range of materials

The FCS10 Gen 2 RIP-R-STRIPPER® from General Equipment Company is a floor covering stripper. The redesigned unit offers new features for improved productivity, operator comfort, and ease of transport. It is a suitable solution for removing a wide range of floor covering materials found on both commercial and do-it-yourself projects.

The Gen 2 FCS10 is compatible with a variety of straight and scoring type blades up to 10″ wide for use on wood and concrete surfaces. A small, lightweight design makes it especially productive in hard-to-reach areas, such as bathrooms, closets, foyers, and other areas that are too restrictive for larger floor covering strippers to work effectively. Anti-Vibe caster wheels add to the maneuverability of the unit in small spaces while minimizing the amount of vibration experienced by the operator.

Weighing 44 pounds without a blade, the FCS10 is highly transportable due to the new detachable handle design. The locking button and release lever have been eliminated, making the process of detaching the handle simpler. The easier attachment method also improves flooring material flow over the front of the unit for greater productivity. Additionally, the ergonomic steel handle has been widened to provide greater comfort and control to the operator and no longer requires assembly of the handle to the shaft, which saves time and effort. Further, the handle material has been upgraded to an all-steel construction for maximum durability and the ability to withstand job site abuse.

The Gen 2 FCS10 features a 2,300 watt power unit that operates from a standard 15 ampere circuit. The on/off switch has been enhanced with the safety of the user and ease of use in mind. Its new location at the top of the operator handle now offers greater visibility and is easier to access. The floor covering stripper delivers 3,400 nominal oscillations per minute. The frame measures 8-1/4″ W x 23-1/4″ L (without blade). Operator handle width is 23-3/64″, operating length is 36-13/32″ (w/o blade), and operating height is 43-1/2″ (w/o blade).

