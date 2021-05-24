Starnet Commercial Flooring Announces Healthcare Design Awards

Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, has revealed the first of several Starnet Design Awards winners of 2021. Now in its 23rd year, the annual competition honors the outstanding projects completed by the membership in partnership with the architects, designers, and Starnet aligned manufacturing partners.

New this year, Starnet will announce the gold category winners monthly, culminating with the Grand Prize Winner revealed during the organization’s annual shareholders meeting in Fall 2021. The upcoming industry sectors to be highlighted: Education; Hospitality/Public Space; Mixed Use Developments; and Corporate.

In today’s healthcare environments, great emphasis is placed on the physical environment to improve the well-being and overall satisfaction level of their patients, staff, families, and visitors. A critical interior design element in healthcare facilities is flooring. The flooring choices made, and the required expertise to execute a flawless installation, contribute to better patient outcomes.

Infection control, indoor air quality, slip resistance, noise reduction, temperature control, point and rolling load requirements, wayfinding, and easy care offer a unique combination of challenges for the healthcare industry. Navigating the execution is the Starnet network of commercial flooring contractors. The Starnet network delivers $750 million in flooring solutions to healthcare facility managers throughout the United States and Canada.

Gold In Healthcare

Design Awards Judge Alison Woolf, LEED AP Associate Principal, Design Director, Huntsman Architectural Group, was immediately impressed by the project, saying, “Condray Design Group so successfully used flooring materials to convey wayfinding, pattern, and brilliance in their design. They did a marvelous job creating a positive, welcoming, and uplifting environment for people to experience in the hardest of times. Excellent work!”

Fellow Judge Andrea Hanson, AIA, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Licensed Interior Designer, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, echoed her sentiments, adding, “The material choices were outstanding, seamlessly blending highly cleanable resilient flooring necessary for healthcare environments with carpeting and soft surfaces that manage acoustics and contribute to a quiet, healing environment.”

Project Name: UMC Dimensions II in Lubbock, TX

Starnet Member: LVR Commercial Flooring

Architect: Condray Design Group, Inc.

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Altro, American Olean, ARDEX, Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Daltile, Henry Adhesives, Mannington Commercial, MAPEI, RFMS, Tarkett | Johnsonite, Tarkett | Tandus Centiva, Uzin Utz North America, Inc., XL North Chemical Co.

Silver In Healthcare

The Silver in Healthcare was awarded to Starnet Member DCO Commercial Floors for the company’s work at River Edge Recovery Center located in Macon, GA.

Project Name: River Edge Recovery Center in Macon, GA

Starnet Member: DCO Commercial Floors

Architect: Azar + Walsh Architects

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Armstrong Flooring, Inc., MAPEI, RFMS, RFMS Measure, Tarkett | Johnsonite

Bronze In Healthcare

The Bronze in Healthcare was awarded to Starnet Member DCO Commercial Floors for the company’s work at Piedmont Hospital – Marcus Tower Expansion located in Atlanta, GA.

Project Name: Piedmont Hospital – Marcus Tower Expansion in Atlanta, GA

Starnet Member: DCO Commercial Floors

Architect: HKS

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Armstrong Flooring, Inc., MAPEI, RFMS, RFMS Measure, Tarkett | Johnsonite

2021 Healthcare Category Judging Panel

An elite panel of architects and designers lent their talent and expertise to this year’s panel:

Andrea Hanson | AIA, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Licensed Interior Designer | Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

Alison Woolf | LEED AP Associate Principal, Design Director | Huntsman Architectural Group

Cecelia Baumann | Senior Interior Design Student | Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of Creative Careers

For more information about the 2021 Starnet Design Awards and to view all the entrants and winners visit the Starnet Design Awards website. An interactive video of the 2021 Starnet Design Awards Healthcare category nominees and winners is available at this link.

Since 1992, Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Cooperative has served the industry as a partnership of commercial flooring professionals and quality flooring manufacturers. More than 180 independent contractors are doing business in more than 360 markets across the United States and Canada. Together, Starnet members and vendor partners ensure improved project outcomes, customer satisfaction, and reduced costs related to doing business.

