Universal touch free button allows exit with the wave of a hand

The Universal Touch Free Button with NoTouch® technology (UB-1TF) from Safety Technology International (STI) helps eliminate the spread of germs in medical facilities or any public building with high traffic areas.

With the concern regarding COVID-19, decreasing the spread of germs is of utmost concern and importance. STI’s UB-1TF allows a user to exit a protected door without the touch of a button. To exit, a person must simply wave their hand in front of the device. The infrared will recognize the motion and unlatch the time adjustable door.

The Universal Touch Free Button with NoTouch® technology offers many different combinations for the price of a standard one configuration button. It eliminates the need to stock dozens of push buttons or waste time and money tracking down just the right button for a customer.

Ready to assemble out of box, the UB-1TF button package includes a faceplate, three illuminated push buttons, and seven changeable illuminated activation messages. The installer chooses which lens cover (red, blue, or green) and interchangeable message plate works best for the customer’s need, and snaps them in place within minutes on-site.

The No Touch button is constructed of polycarbonate and has one set of Form “C” contacts @ 1A 24 VDC. The faceplate is constructed of cast aluminum, allowing it to take tough knocks in stride, and is slightly oversized to cover old plate installation marks. Adjustable proximity range is approximately 0.4″ to 4″. Adjustable latch time is approximately 0.5 seconds to 20 seconds. Sensor life is 100,000 hours and operating temperature is approximately -4°F to 158°F.

A Universal Button (UB-1), 2″ Universal Button (UB-2), Universal Pneumatic Button (UB-1PN), and a 2″ Universal Pneumatic Button (UB-2PN) are also available.

