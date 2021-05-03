Virtual Building Safety Month Celebration Kicks Off

Today marks the beginning of Building Safety Month, a campaign led by the International Code Council and its members and partners, to raise awareness about the importance of building codes and the role of building safety professionals in ensuring our communities remain safe, sustainable and resilient. This year’s theme is, “Prevent, Prepare, Protect. Building Codes Save.”

Week 1 of the campaign highlights energy codes and standards as an essential component to increasing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gasses. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, model building energy codes like the International Energy Conservation Code are projected to save homeowners and businesses $126 billion in energy costs. Learn more about the Code Council’s energy efficiency initiatives here.

Each subsequent week will focus on a specific theme that is critical to building safety including Training the Next Generation (week 2), Water Safety (week 3) and Disaster Preparedness (week 4).

Throughout the month-long campaign, a series of free virtual educational sessions are available, including:

“The forty-one years of momentous Building Safety Month celebrations are a direct result of the dedication and passion of Code Council members and building safety professionals,” said Code Council Board President Greg Wheeler, CBO. “We are proud to see industry professionals going above and beyond to spread awareness about building safety through hosting virtual events, engaging in social media, and sharing resources with their communities. This voluntary effort speaks to the heroic roles our building safety professionals continue to hold, keeping their communities safe during the pandemic and ensuring a resilient future.”

The American Gas Association (AGA) serves as the 2021 Building Safety Month campaign Foundation Sponsor.

“The Code Council’s Building Safety month provides the opportunity to showcase the benefits of ICC membership, the I-Codes themselves, the open process for developing those codes, the collaborative efforts of the many different stakeholders working together with ICC and recognition of the code officials who are responsible for enforcing those codes,” said Jim Ranfone, AGA Managing Director of Building Codes and Standards.

Over 100 jurisdictions and organizations have issued proclamations proclaiming May 2021 Building Safety Month, including U.S. President Biden: “Investing in our infrastructure and adopting and implementing modern building codes are the most effective mitigation measures communities can undertake.”

You can view the proclamation for National Building Safety Month here.

More information about Building Safety Month, including details about virtual events and downloadable resources, can be found at www.buildingsafetymonth.org.

