Walmart Selects View Smart Glass For New Home Office Campus

In one of the largest installations of dynamic smart glass on a corporate campus project, Walmart has reached an agreement with View, Inc. to purchase $26 million of smart glass for use in the company’s new Home Office campus in Bentonville, AR.

View smart windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increase access to natural light and views of the outdoors, minimize heat and glare, and reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The company’s windows have been used in 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences.

As companies prepare for re-entry in a post-pandemic society, View is providing healthy indoor environments that will be critical to reduce the risk of infectious disease and restore confidence. Property owners and companies are also using View to reimagine the office experience by providing a differentiated amenity that gives employees a reason to look forward to returning to the office, helps attract quality talent, and enhances their sustainability and brand.

“View is experiencing tremendous growth as we reinvent the way buildings are built by putting the wellbeing of people first,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. “We are excited to be working with leading companies to improve people’s wellbeing and productivity, while also benefiting the environment. There’s no longer a trade-off between people, planet, and profit.”

