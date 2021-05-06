Connectrac Flex is a modular floor-based power and data distribution system that empowers customers to quickly add connectivity or change power locations in a snap. Flex features a low-profile raceway that is available with two installation options – under carpet tile and on top of any flooring surface.
Facility Executive https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/05/watch-connectrac-flex-in-action/ Connectrac Flex is a modular floor-based power and data distribution system that empowers customers to quickly add connectivity or change power locations in a snap. Flex features a low-profile raceway that is available with two installation options – under carpet tile and on top of any flooring surface.
Connectrac Flex is a modular floor-based power and data distribution system that empowers customers to quickly add connectivity or change power locations in a snap. Flex features a low-profile raceway that is available with two installation options – under carpet tile and on top of any flooring surface. Learn more @ connectracflex.com.