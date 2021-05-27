Lightweight replaceable sprocket nose chainsaw bars

Husqvarna, a producer of forest, park, and outdoor power equipment products, is taking the next step in offering best-in-class cutting systems with the launch of the Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT through its partnership with Sugihara/Diatop Co LTD, a manufacturer of chainsaw bars. Made for everyday professional forestry and tree care work, the new X-TOUGH LIGHT bars offer a combination of durability and cutting performance.

“We are very excited to finally announce our partnership with Sugihara. Their ability to produce the best chainsaw bars is well recognized in the industry. Our mission is to offer our customers the best cutting system possible and these new bars are a vital part in that,” says Gent Simmons, Global Portfolio Director for Tree Professional at Husqvarna.

Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT replaceable sprocket nose (RSN) bars are chainsaw guide bars, designed for tough conditions and long working days. The RSN mount with three rivets and a tight fit make the tip robust while the RSN nose and oil hole design reduce friction and fuel consumption. The bars are coated to protect against scratches and corrosion. A replaceable tip is available as a spare part. Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT benefits from a solid, lightweight body with hard resin inserts that reduce weight, making it is easy to maneuver. Additionally, the hard resin inserts make the bars robust, ensuring high productivity and improved straightness in the cuts. These features, along with the rail hardness of the new bars, gives longer maintenance intervals. Also, the sprocket nose adds to performance and the new premium design provides a distinct appearance.

“With these new lightweight bars our customers get another addition to the complete cutting system we offer with Husqvarna chainsaws, chains, and bars. With Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT bars, users benefit from a durable and low weight option, which improves maneuverability,“ says Gent Simmons.

Available in a 3/8-in pitch, Husqvarna X-TOUGH LIGHT bars come in 24″, 28″, 32″, and 36″ lengths, and fit Husqvarna chainsaws from 60cc and up with a large bar mount. The RSN bars will be available starting July 2021.

