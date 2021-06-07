7-Eleven Expanding EV Charging Across Locations

Convenience retailer 7-Eleven, Inc. is moving forward with its sustainability efforts, part of which is a significant installation project with the goal of building at least 500 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports for electric vehicles at 250 select U.S. and Canada of the stores by the end of 2022. Owned and operated by 7-Eleven, the new DCFC ports will increase EV charging options for drivers by adding to the company’s existing 22 charging stations located at 14 stores in four states. Once this expansion is complete, the company will have one of the largest and most compatible fast-charging systems of any retailer in the U.S.

“7-Eleven has always been a leader in new ideas and technology to better serve the needs of our customers,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “Adding 500 charging ports at 250 7-Eleven stores will make EV charging more convenient and help accelerate broader adoption of EVs and alternative fuels. We are committed to the communities we serve and to working toward a more sustainable future.”

Additionally, the company recently increased on its original commitment and pledged to meet a 50% reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030. 7-Eleven set sustainability goals in 2016 as part of the company’s commitment to operating a globally sustainable business. To help address the challenge created by climate change, the company planned to achieve a 20% reduction of CO2 emissions from its stores by 2027. Instead, 7-Eleven reached this 20% reduction goal in 2019, eight years ahead of schedule. This CO2 reduction equals the carbon sequestered by more than 349,000 acres of U.S. forests in one year.

7-Eleven is also pursuing sustainability through renewable energy solutions for its stores across the country. The company is purchasing 100% wind energy for 800+ Texas stores and 300+ Illinois stores. Additional renewable energy purchases include 150 stores using hydropower in Virginia, as well as 300 Florida stores powered by solar energy. Additional details regarding 7-Eleven’s ESG strategy will be announced later this year.

