Ahead Of Stanley Cup, Amalie Arena IAQ Improved

Pure Air Control Services, a nationally recognized indoor air quality (IAQ) firm in Clearwater, FL, recently completed consulting work for Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay and procured air purification units for the 21,500 seat venue — just in time for the World Champion Tampa Bay Lighting to participate in the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, the facility is the backdrop for Games 1 and 2 (June 30) of the Stanley Cup Finals. (During the start of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season the Toronto Raptors also were able to enjoy the benefits of good IAQ at Amalie Arena.)

The seven in-room AeraMax multi-stage HEPA air purification units from Building Health Check were procured through Pure Air Control Services’ partnership with Tampa Bay Trane. The units are enrolled in the PURE-AeraMax support program providing extended support and service over their lifetime. They are being used in the arena’s home team and away team facilities.

“As a long-time partner of Amalie Arena through Vinik Sports Group, we are proud to have helped continually improve the indoor air quality of the venue over the years,” said Alan Wozniak, president and CEO of Pure Air Control Services. “It gives athletes, performers and fans confidence in knowing they are at one of the cleanest and healthiest facilities in the nation.”

With more people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and infection numbers trending downward in the past several weeks, many sports arenas across the nation have been allowing fans to attend events at full capacity. Leading sports arenas like Amalie Arena have been upgrading indoor air systems to safeguard the health of athletes, performers and fans.

“In response to COVID-19, we wanted to ensure our tenants and staff at Amalie Arena that we are taking every precaution mechanically to ensure artist, player, and staff safety in the back of house,” said Mike O’Donnell, senior director of planning and projects, Vinik Sports Group. “While we’ve worked hard to become both a WELL Health-Safety and GBAC Star Certified Facility, we wanted to go above and beyond the increased filtration already implemented at the air handlers. Pure Air Control Services was instrumental in helping us navigate the selection of the right localized air filtration units and how it improves the indoor air quality of these spaces.”

O’Donnell’s team is installing the AeraMax units procured through Pure Air Control Services throughout the back of house in all smaller spaces that may have multiple occupants. These include the spaces utilized by touring artists, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. The concourses and seating bowl are too expansive to be impacted by the filtration units, and instead are relying on precautions like increased outside air, filter sizing, and other technology.

In previous years, Pure Air Control Services partnered with Amalie Arena through Vinik Sports Group to environmentally clean the venue’s HVAC system’s chilled water-cooling towers with its proprietary PURE-Steam Coil Cleaning processes to ensure equipment cleanliness and operational efficiency as part of the Healthy Buildings Program.