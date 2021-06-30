ASHRAE Announces 2021-22 President, Officers, Directors

On June 30, 2021, ASHRAE is pleased to introduce its 2021-22 Society President, executive committee officers, and directors. ASHRAE’s 2021-22 President is Mick Schwedler, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP. During his inaugural presidential address, Schwedler announced the new Society theme will be “Personal Growth. Global Impact. Feed the Roots.”

The theme explores the Society’s expansive root system from its founding, through its significant global growth and impact to the built environment. Three sets of roots were established to help members grow — Member-to-Member Connections, Grassroots Chapters and Regions, and Technology.

“This Society Year, we will examine how ASHRAE cultivates its deep, widespread, and strong roots to collectively provide global benefits today as well as for future generations,” said Schwedler. “Most importantly, we ask for your active participation in helping someone else grow.”

Schwedler is an Applications Engineer at Trane in La Crosse, WI.

Elected officers who will serve one-year terms are as follows:

President-Elect: Farooq Mehboob, P.E., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, Principal Consultant, S. Mehboob & Company Consulting Engineers, Karachi, Pakistan

Treasurer: Ginger Scoggins, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, Principal, Engineered Designs Inc., Cary, NC

Vice President: Don Brandt, CEM, Life Member ASHRAE, Instructor, Phoenix, AZ

Vice President: Dunstan Macauley III, Member ASHRAE, Director of Mechanical Engineering, Setty & Associates, Rockdale, MD

Vice President: Sarah Maston P.E., BCxP, Member ASHRAE, President, Green Footprints Commissioning, Inc., Hudson, MA

Vice President: Tim McGinn, P.Eng., HBDP, Member ASHRAE, Principal, McGinn Technical Services, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

ASHRAE introduced its newest Directors and Regional Chairs who will serve three-year terms from 2021–24:

Region I Director and Regional Chair: Steven Sill, Plant Superintendent, New York State Department OPWDD, Sterling, NY

Region II Director and Regional Chair: Ronald Gagnon, President, Concept-R, Sorel-Tracy Quebec City, Canada

Region III Director and Regional Chair: Mark Tome, P.E., Development Engineer, Sitelogiq, Harrisburg, PA

Region XI Director and Regional Chair: N. Eileen Jensen, P.E., Mechanical Engineer, Bonneville Power Administration, Vancouver, WA

Region-at-Large Director and Regional Chair: Richie Mittal, Managing Director, Overdrive Engineering Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, India

Newest Directors-at-Large (DALs) introduced:

Dru Crawley, Fellow/Director, Building Performance Research, Bentley Systems Inc., Washington, DC

Art Giesler, Director of Technical Sales, PermAlert ESP, Colleyville, TX

Kishor Khankari, Ph.D., President, AnSight LLC., Ann Arbor, MI

Heather Platt Gulledge, P.E., Senior Project Manager, Dewberry, Summerfield, NC (Alternate Director-at-Large)

In other news from the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference this week, a number of members were recognized for Professional and Society Achievements.