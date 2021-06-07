Buildings Of The Future: A Guide To Creating Healthier Buildings

The global pandemic has presented building owners and operators with a unique set of challenges. During lockdown, many buildings have had to be maintained with limited access. As employees and tenants return, the “new normal” demands new steps to provide a safe environment. Businesses need to find ways to maximize productivity while continuing to control costs and meet sustainability goals.

While the current crisis has given us many challenges, it has accelerated the transition to a healthier, smarter workplace. Building stakeholders are realizing the short- and long-term importance of occupant well-being, occupant engagement, space management, and operational efficiency. They are also recognizing the crucial role a smart building plays in supporting these goals.

Through the integration of a digitized infrastructure with smart apps, cloud-based analytics, and expert services, building teams now have the tools to:

Optimize indoor air quality and HVAC efficiency

Empower employees with information and control

Make a safer, more responsive workplace

Optimize operational efficiency

Drive operational resiliency

This evolution defines the great importance of transitioning to Buildings of the Future, buildings that surpass the demand for a healthier and more connected environment, while enabling the hyper-performance and flexibility that will continue to be in demand for decades to come. “Buildings Of The Future” offers a deeper look at the solutions that make these exciting possibilities a reality.

