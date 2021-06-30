Prefabricated system brings together CARVART bath products

modularBATH from CARVART is an all-in-one bathroom system. It brings the company’s collection of commercial bath products —including cubicles, integrated sinks, wall cladding, and lockers—together with its integrated plumbing system, creating one comprehensive, pre-fabricated solution. All finish products, framing and plumbing, leading up to the existing plumbing lines, are pre-fabricated and cut to size prior to arriving on-site. Produced by a single-source manufacturer, the material palette and engineered systems work together seamlessly.

CARVART’s design team will collaborate with designers, contractors, developers, and alike, to craft a cohesive material arrangement of glass, cHPL, and stone (porcelain) that will be carried throughout the various modularBATH products and coordinated in 3D BIM models, simplifying design development and installation coordination. CARVART now features an antibacterial coating that is integral to the cHPL finishes and does not distort the colors of the product. This feature, along with touchless functionality cater to the growing need for hygienic, protective, and easy to clean products, especially in high-traffic areas like commercial bathrooms.

“Everyday surfaces have never received more attention than now, as COVID-19 has sparked significant discussion around potential solutions that can help protect individuals, both immediately and for years to come,” says CARVART CEO Edward Geyman. “It is critical that employees and the general public are provided with safe and healthy solutions, so it’s an honor to introduce our new all-in-one modularBATH line that can help protect people through its antibacterial and touchless properties while still offering a standout design.”

modularBATH is engineered for ease of installation with ergonomic and lightweight materials that are easily retrofitted, adjusted and, sequenced to accommodate designers, facility managers, and installers.

Lamishield with BioCoteⓇ is CARVART’s FDA approved, antibacterial technology in commercial bath products, specifically made to protect its laminated cHPL variations, reducing the level of bacteria up to 99% on these surfaces. The antibacterial protection is fully incorporated into the decorative layer, leaving the crisp aesthetic of laminated cHPL intact while its hydrophilic properties provide users with a hassle-free and sanitary surface. Specified glass materials are naturally anti-porous and resistant to bacteria—there is no need for an antibacterial coating as glass is inherently more withstanding to germs and diseases than other materials.

modularBATH>Cubicles

Cubicle solutions include glassBOX, glassENCLOSE, chplBOX, chplENCLOSE, stoneBOX, and stoneENCLOSE, with a wide variety of options to specify and customize. Touchless sensors are included on the cubicle doors to reduce the number of touch-points users interact with. The automatic door opener allows users to wave their hand in front of a closed door to open safely without touching a handle. Tempered laminated glass, cHPL, and stone (porcelain) panels provide lasting durability to withstand high traffic areas without compromising design. glassBOX, chplBOX, and stoneBOX come in several standard heights and focus on component flexibility and low maintenance, whereas glassENCLOSE, chplENCLOSE, and stoneENCLOSE demonstrate the same qualities but instead are completely flush allowing for a more streamlined aesthetic.

modularBATH>Integra

The Integra Series comes with a mirror, pre-fabricated Multiconsole>A, faucets, and glass or solid surface sink basin that are pre-engineered to snap into the wall cladding and prefabricated plumbing system behind the finish wall material. This electronic, self-sufficient system incorporates all the necessary commercial bathroom services into a single unit. All mechanical elements of the trough-type basin are recessed behind the backsplash for a streamlined appearance. Non-touch hardware and LED indicators in the LED back-lit mirror offer hygienic benefits while remaining a focal element of the Integra design.

modularBATH>WALLCLAD

CARVART’s wall cladding system is available in many of the same materials and finishes as the rest of the modularBATH collection, allowing for the entire space to be designed in one cohesive style. The material palette showcased here can be used to specify any of the materials for modularBATH components such as the cubicles, integrated sinks, wall cladding, and lockers.

modularBATH>LOCKERS

CARVART’s glassLOCKERS and chplLOCKERS product line follows the same philosophy as the entire modularBATH collection, that the bathroom environment should have a symmetrical flow throughout all design elements, specifically in regards to the material used. CARVART’s glass and cHPL locker series were devised to furnish and embellish changing rooms by paying special attention to creating harmony between the locker’s structural strength and its refined design.

All of CARVART’s commercial bath products are available in a range of material palettes such as glass, stone (porcelain), and cHPL wood grain, and all offer customizable design choices. CARVART’s component and configuration designs are sensitive to different hygiene and privacy needs, and consider spatial and code-based ADA requirements to account for individual needs.

Click here for more facility management news related to restrooms.