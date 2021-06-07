Boiler Lizard Plus complete two-part preservation kit for dry boiler layup

The Boiler Lizard Plus from Cortec® Corporation is an easy-to-use two-part complete dry-layup set that protects boilers from corrosion all the way from shutdown through initial startup. It combines the Boiler Lizard, known for dry layup, with the Boiler Egg, which activates at the end of boiler layup to protect against oxygen pitting during the critical startup phase. Little or no surface prep is needed, and the products do not need to be removed when bringing the boiler online.

The first step in applying Boiler Lizard Plus is to place the Boiler Lizard inside the boiler. This is a safe to handle product that can completely replace desiccants, silica gel, and nitrogen blanketing. Users can remove the Boiler Lizard from its outer package, slit open its water-soluble inner bag, lay Boiler Lizard inside the boiler, and shut all boiler openings. The Boiler Lizard will release Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors that fill the space and adsorb on the metal surfaces in a protective molecular layer that inhibits corrosion—even in recessed areas and interior cavities of deaerator/FW tanks, boiler internals, and condensate return tanks.

With the Boiler Lizard Plus, Cortec’s Boiler Egg can now be placed right next to the Boiler Lizard at the beginning of seasonal or long-term layup. The Boiler Egg lies intact and dormant until the boiler is refilled. The Boiler Egg will dissolve and begin to scavenge oxygen and passivate the metal surfaces during the initial filling of the boiler with makeup water, which is often unheated and not yet chemically treated. Boiler Egg is pH neutral, biodegradable, and non-hazardous by OSHA Standard (OSHA 29 CFT 1910.1200).

The kit provides corrosion protection for up to 12 months of boiler layup, plus corrosion protection during the critical startup phase when oxygen-rich waters are beginning to fill the boiler but the normal chemical operating program has not yet been implemented.

