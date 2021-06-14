advanced 3D digital twin platform enables people to build smarter

CupixWorks 2.0 is a major update to CupixWorks from Cupix. It allows building owners, general contractors, and project managers to capture their site in a 3D digital twin and manage it remotely via 3D spatial contexts with life-like 3D navigation. Users can take themselves to levels, areas, and rooms using the same context in the architectural design.

The CupixWorks 2.0 advanced 3D digital twin platform enables people to build smarter, transforming construction sites into easy-to-manage projects, creating value across the entire life cycle of a property. Requiring only a consumer-grade 360° camera, CupixWorks 2.0 is a fast and easy way to create and share a best-in-class 3D digital twin, whether for a relatively simple commercial building, a highly complex facility, or an external infrastructure project like roads and bridges.

Product enhancements integrated in the CupixWorks 2.0 platform include automated 3D spatial information extraction and editing tools, which enable 3D spatial intelligence-based site management, comprehensive BIM data support, and secure collaboration and data access controls. Available via a usage-based pricing model, the new platform features a completely redesigned digital-twin viewer for easier integration with third-party vendors, more streamlined LiDAR data support, and drone-mounted 360 image sequence capture and support.

“In a world where surprises and complications are commonplace and costly, our solutions give customers the collaboration, confidence, and control they need to stay on time, on budget, and on target,” said Simon Bae, Cupix Founder and CEO. “Cupix is excited to bring our pioneering 3D expertise to market and to empower contractors and owners everywhere to build smart. Our vision goes beyond traditional 3D digital twins or even smart cities. We want to help the world build smarter.”

Easy-to-Use Enhanced Platform

While manufacturing has begun to embrace digital twin technology, construction remains largely a 2D industry. With 3D visual digital twin technology, off-site experts now have access to on-site views into the nitty-gritty of projects—taking off where Google street view ends. Cupix customers have found that use of 3D digital twin technology makes it easier to manage the multiple complexities inherent in projects. And as the technology evolves it has the potential to help identify problems before they occur.

Other enhanced features in CupixWorks 2.0 include customizable, enterprise-ready data security and access management tools; multi-cloud storage options for building and design files; and ready-to-use hardware kits and self-service templates that enable quick onboarding for both technical and non-technical users.

