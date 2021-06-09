DITEK Networks line of PoE network switches, extenders, and injectors.

The DITEK Networks product line provides networking hardware, including Power over Ethernet network switches, extenders, and injectors. Adhering to the same exacting standards as DITEK surge protection products, this line gives IT professionals and security integrators a choice for cost-efficient, easy-to-install powered networks.

The launch of this line of PoE Switches, Injectors, and Extenders promises to save on installation time and cost by delivering data and power over existing network cables, while including both environmentally-friendly and user-friendly features. Applications include VoIP PoE Phones, wireless PoE Access Points, and PoE Network Cameras. All the new switches are able to use existing network cables and feature Green Ethernet power saving technology that deactivates unused ports and adjusts power levels.

“Our switches incorporate green Ethernet power-saving technology that deactivates unused ports and adjusts power levels based on the cable length. Rack-mount models are equipped with an innovative LCD display on the front that provides real-time power information,” said Rich Mitchell, Technical Sales Engineer for DITEK. “Our Injectors and Extenders eliminate the need to run AC power lines for your wireless access point, network camera, or IP phone. Simply connect the PoE Injector to the LAN switch port and use the existing infrastructure cabling to deliver DC power as well as to transfer data. Increase an existing PoE connection beyond the 100 m (328′) limit by installing one of our PoE Extenders.”

PoE Switches

DITEK Networks is releasing three new series of PoE switches:

Rack Mount Gigabit PoE+ Switch features an LCD display and will support up to 30 watts of power per port while delivering network speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Three models are available: DTK-SW8PL with eight Ports, DTK-SW16PL with 16 Ports, and DTK-SW24PL with 24 Ports.

Injector Models

DITEK’s new line of Gigabit PoE+ Injectors supply power and a network connection to wireless access points, IP phones, network cameras, or any IEEE802.3af/at powered device and support distances up to 328′. The Injectors come in 30 watt and 60 watt models, enough for even power-hungry PoE devices.

DTK-INJ30 is the 30 watt solution, letting users connect an IEEE 802.3af/at- compliant product to a non-PoE LAN switch port.

Extender/Repeater Models

DITEK’s new line of Gigabit PoE+ Extenders will increase connection distances from a PoE source to an output device up to 328′ via Cat5e or Cat6 cable. Even longer distances can be reached by cascading up to five extenders.

DTK-EXTI in the indoor Gigabit PoE+ Extender Repeater. It does not need an additional power supply, as it draws the power it needs from the PoE input and has a simple “plug and play” installation.

