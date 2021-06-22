Dow Solutions Enhance Gymnastics Venue For Tokyo Olympic Games

Beginning July 23, millions of sports fans will be tuning in to watch one of the most popular events of the summer Olympic Games – gymnastics. The Ariake Gymnastics Centre, incorporating multiple Dow technologies, will be home to gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline competitions for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Infrastructure solutions, including technologies for coatings and wiring, are expected to help optimize building performance and protect this temporary Olympic venue during Tokyo 2020 and for an additional 10-year period after when it will be used as a state-of-the-art convention and exhibition center.¹

“One of the key themes of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is legacy – from retrofitting the Tokyo 1964 venues to thinking ahead about how the new and temporary venues can serve the city and its residents for the next decade,” said Mike Reed, vice president of Dow Olympic and Sports Solutions. “At Dow, we are passionate about delivering a positive impact through our materials science; with innovative solutions, sustainability commitment and strategic partnerships, we can achieve this common goal.”

Dow’s PRIMAL™ Acrylic Polymer works to protect the interior walls, providing long-term durability and excellent adhesion, while ELASTENE™ Elastomeric Wall Coatings help provide a solution for the exterior with excellent dirt pick up resistance and mechanical property balance. The water-based coatings system is formulated with DOWANOL™ Glycol Ethers to optimize formulation stability and performance, while meeting low-VOC requirements.

Helping ensure fans can share and celebrate the Olympic moments via network broadcasts in real-time, without interruption or signal loss, proven solutions in the telecommunications space are incorporated at high-profile venues like Ariake. Dow AXELERON™ Compounds are used as an insulation layer in telecommunication wires to aid in ensuring the stadium’s transmission speeds and signals are as efficient and reliable as possible, reducing the risk of signal loss. AXELERON™ Compounds, and in some cases along with ENGAGE™ Polyolefin Elastomers, are also used as insulation layers for 45 kilometers of low and medium-voltage cables to help provide reliable power throughout the venue.

After the Olympic Games are over, the seating and competition area will be removed and the building will reopen as an exhibition hall for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.²

Notes

¹ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-gymnastics-idUSKCN0WQ18K

² https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/11/07/national/tokyo-2020-workers-raise-section-giant-roof-tradition-inspired-olympic-gymnastics-venue/