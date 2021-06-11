System of spotlights offers thousands of lighting possibilities

Eclipse from ERCO is a range of spotlights, floodlights, and wallwashers. A bayonet connects these interchangeable lens units with the slender, cylindrical luminaire bodies made of cast aluminum. The optics create their specific light distribution by means of special low brightness lenses from a single light point. Due to the clear lenses, the beam path is virtually invisible and the light emission is free of spill light.

Eclipse spotlights are suitable for 48V and 120V systems. For low voltage environments, ERCO presents the Minirail 48V track, a miniaturized alternative to the classic ERCO track with a height of less than 5/8″. Minirail can be mounted as a recessed, surface-mounted, or pendant solution and also integrated flush into furniture or building elements.

A total of four sizes provide a range of lumen packages for most application scales. From the XS to the L version—lighting designers and users can access versatile features and a wide range of accessories in each Eclipse size.

The smallest Eclipse XS spotlights with a diameter of 1-1/4″ fully utilize the miniaturization potential of modern LED technology. Their slender form makes them suitable for use in display cases or small rooms. Eclipse in size S, with a 2-3/8” diameter, is for lighting art in rooms with a ceiling height up to 10′. For higher rooms, the spotlight version M with a 3-5/8” diameter is the proper lighting tool. It projects precise light even in rooms up to 16′ high. XS to M are available as 48V versions, and with adapter for the slender Minirail track. Eclipse 48V, particularly in the museum and gallery sector, is for lighting in rooms containing heat-sensitive or valuable exhibits, as the luminaire does not require its own power supply unit and therefore emits less heat.

For more spacious rooms, or lighting tasks requiring higher luminous flux levels, users can choose the 5-1/6″ diameter size L Eclipse variant. With 861 lumens to 4,312 lumens, this version is designed exclusively for the existing 120V two-circuit track and can thus be easily integrated into existing systems. This enables exhibition displays in rooms with ceiling heights up to 26′.

In terms of quality of light, precision, and design, all four sizes from XS to L offer consistency for all applications. In any size, the interchangeable lens units ensure that the light distribution is precisely and flexibly matched to the lighting task at hand. The precise darklight lenses define the rotationally symmetric distributions ranging from narrow spot (5°) to extra wide flood (79°). There is also a range of ERCO special features: two axially symmetric distributions consisting of oval flood (19° x 63°) and oval wide flood (55° x 83°), wallwash asymmetric distribution for uniform vertical lighting, the contour spotlight for sharp contours (40°), and the two compact zoom optics consisting of zoom spot (17° – 67°) and zoom oval (25° x 65° – 62° x 68°). In short, a complete and interchangeable toolbox that can be used to handle most situations, for example in museum lighting.

The lens units can be combined with up to three accessories. In addition to the conversion filters, sculpture lenses and soft focus lenses allow further fine tuning. Thanks to clip-on zoom spot and zoom oval lenses, the luminaires can also be upgraded for stepless adjustment of the beam angles. The framing attachment is also fitted quickly if required. For special display lighting applications (e.g., high-contrast effects in very dark surroundings), professionals can use additional anti-glare elements such as snoots, honeycomb louvers, and special eight-fold barn doors.

The same principle—a modular design with accessories—also makes the system versatile and flexible in terms of light colors. Eclipse comes with LEDs in six light spectra with color temperatures from 2700K to 4000K and color rendering indices from CRI 82 to CRI 97. Four conversion filters as accessories create 24 additional spectra for color fine tuning.

In the case of Eclipse, ERCO offers various conventional and wireless connectivity solutions to control such functions and also for infinitely variable dimming down to 0.1%—in an even larger selection than usual.

Both the 48V spotlights in the Minirail track as well as Eclipse size L for the 120V environment offer users a wide range of connectivity options. The luminaires can be controlled wirelessly via Casambi Bluetooth or Zigbee 3.0 in the 48V system. Users can individually switch and dim the luminaires and program light scenes or integrate sensors completely intuitively using an app on a smartphone or tablet. Optionally, Casambi controlled spotlights can also be controlled via a bridge using a 0-10V system. Operators can also change the control mode with an attachable add-on control unit. This means a switchable luminaire can be transformed into a dimmable luminaire. A special version is the add-on control unit in the form of a rotary control on the luminaire, meaning the luminaire can also be dimmed ‘on-board’. Further control options, such as control via DALI on a Casambi gateway, or a DMX bridge, can be implemented individually on request.

Click here for more facility management news related to lighting.