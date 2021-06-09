EV Drivers Say More Charging Options Needed At Work

Despite major government policy and auto industry developments aimed at helping more U.S. drivers switch to electric vehicles (EVs), most EV drivers (78%) say they don’t have enough options for charging their cars at work.

Only 22% of EV drivers say there are always enough charging stations where they work, and 43% say there are no chargers at all, according to a report from market research firm Ipsos and EVBox Group, a global provider of EV charging solutions.

Businesses that support EV drivers — by adding EV chargers at their locations and offering all-electric company cars to employees — will be more attractive to potential hires. They will also have the opportunity to make a huge impact on their employees, society, and the planet, according to findings of the EVBox Mobility Monitor, which surveyed over 2,000 U.S. residents nationwide in February 2021.

Making An Impact

When employers offer workplace charging, EV drivers are more eager to stick with EVs. Two-thirds (67%) say workplace charging would make them more likely to buy another EV as their next car.

Attracting Talent

More than half of EV drivers (57%) say employers that offer EVs as company cars would be more attractive to work for. Mainstream automakers recently have begun making it cheaper for employers to do so by rolling out more affordable EV options.

Who Are Workplace Electric Vehicle Drivers?

56% of EV drivers are employed full-time, compared to 37% of all U.S. residents.

10% of those who drive EVs received it through their company.

Only 23% charge their EVs at work—compared to the 73% who charge mostly at home.

State Of Workplace Charging

Currently, four in 10 EV drivers say that their company has a sustainability vision in place and offers them the choice of an EV when selecting a company car.

That said, they want more employer support for EVs: 45% would like to see more regular chargers (AC) at work and 33% want more fast charging (DC) stations.

EV drivers not only want more workplace charging, but a majority (6 in 10) expect charging to be free for company cars as well as private vehicles.

Incentives Help But Businesses, Drivers Need More

Businesses are critical to the development of a robust national EV charging network. Federal tax credits and other incentives help companies afford to install the EV infrastructure that drivers need and spur them to act quickly, before credits run out.

Some tax credits and rebates are already available to help businesses add EV chargers at workplaces and to help drivers reduce the cost of buying an EV. President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which calls for 500,000 new public charging stations by 2030, would significantly expand and extend these incentives. If Biden’s plan becomes reality, it would help the U.S. leverage the full influence and power of the business community to accelerate widespread EV adoption and its benefits for people and the environment.

Check out all the latest facility management news related to Workplace Culture.