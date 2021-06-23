Extenders allow control of remote systems across a room or enterprise

XtendPoint KVM-over-IP extenders from RGB Spectrum allow operators to control remote systems across a room or worldwide enterprise. Secure remote control is provided for point-to-point extension or networked operation over a standard Gigabit Ethernet network. XtendPoint’s KlickSimple™ navigation allows users to seamlessly control multiple remote computers simultaneously at low bit rates and low latency.

The extenders allow users to view and operate multiple systems from a remote station, with control by a single keyboard and mouse. XtendPoint’s scalable IP switching architecture delivers 4Kp60 4:4:4 UHD visual performance and keyboard and mouse responsiveness over a LAN or WAN.

The point-to-point configuration pairs a XtendPoint Transmitter with a XtendPoint Receiver to extend bandwidth-efficient KVM control of a multi-headed host system. XtendPoint transmitters take video from a computer source via a DisplayPort connection, encode the stream using H.264 compression, and send it out over Ethernet (RJ45 and/or SFP) to one or a multitude of XtendPoint receivers. Each transmitter, depending on model, can accept up to four video inputs from a computer. Multiheaded computer feeds are synchronized. Single inputs up to 4K60, two inputs up to 4K30, and four inputs at 1080p60 are accepted.

The networked XtendPoint KVM-over-IP system supports one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, or many-to-many configurations. Operators view multiple remote desktops on multiple displays or as a multiviewer with multiple windows across multiple displays, taking control of a system by moving the mouse to the target desktop using KlickSimple cursor navigation.

XtendPoint provides control using the XtendPoint Central Manager application, allowing users to discover, configure, manage, and monitor all transmitter and receiver endpoints. It provides a system level view of connections, where users can switch control of computers through an advanced on-screen-display with thumbnail previews. Presets are available for routine changes. XtendPoint endpoints support a distributed model of operation—settings and parameters reside in each transmitter and receiver unit. If the central system running the control software gets disconnected, the XtendPoint endpoints will continue to operate on their own. The system’s distributed mode of operation eliminates single point of failure.

“I’m delighted to announce our latest addition to one of the most robust product lines in the industry,” said RGB Spectrum’s CEO Bob Marcus. “The new XtendPoint system is a state-of-the-art solution for extending KVM control of remote systems across the enterprise.”

