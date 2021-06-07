Greenheck Expands DC-5 HVLS Fan Line

Greenheck has doubled its line of DC-5 high volume low speed (HVLS) fans with the introduction of four new smaller sizes. Five-blade HVLS fans are now available in 4.3-, 5-, 6- and 7-foot diameter sizes, in addition to the line’s 8- to 14-foot diameter sizes, for more design flexibility.

The new smaller sizes offer industry-leading performance with cooling effects up to 7ºF and up to 70% larger coverage areas than other products on the market. Featuring a sleek, lightweight design, the 4.3- to 7-foot DC-5 fans weigh less than 30 pounds, feature a plug-and-play wiring design for quick, easy installation, and can be mounted to a fan-rated junction box to accommodate a variety of ceiling structures. The -direct drive EC motor allows the DC-5 to run up to 5 dBA quieter and 20% more efficiently than other HVLS fans. A 115V single phase power input allows for easy integration in commercial buildings. Full color customization and an array of accessories are available including automatic controls based on building temperature and humidity.

The 4.3- to 7-foot DC-5 fan sizes offer performance capacities from 6,401 to 15,108 cfm and are ENERGY STAR® certified. DC-5 fans in the 8- to 14-foot sizes offer performance capacities from 29,000 to 55,800 cfm and are licensed to bear the AMCA Seal for Circulating Fan Performance. Greenheck DC-5 fans are ideal for destratification and comfort cooling in offices, schools, restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores, hotels, and multifamily housing.

