Multi-technology, mobile ready, biometric reader for fingerprints

HID Global announced its HID® Signo™ Biometric Reader 25B that is designed to capture and read fingerprints in real-world applications and conditions. The reader is the latest addition to the company’s signature line of HID Signo Readers and adds an API (application programming interface) for integration with access control software solutions from HID partners. This enables a single point of biometric template enrollment through an access control system, these templates can then be pushed to all connected devices simultaneously.

The new solution brings HID’s biometrics technology to the HID Signo Reader platform. It reads fingerprints of all types, including those that are hard-to-read when people have wet, dry, dirty, or worn fingerprints. With the company’s patented multispectral imaging technology, the HID Signo Biometric Reader 25B captures fingerprint images from both the surface and the sub-surface of the skin, delivering consistent read performance regardless of environmental and skin conditions. Its liveness detection capabilities also prevent spoof attempts leveraging fake fingers or latent fingerprints.

The HID Signo Biometric Reader 25B can deploy multiple authentication modes, including biometric fingerprint and contactless physical and mobile credentials, with a single reader platform. It supports a variety of popular contactless credential technologies, including Seos®, iCLASS SE®, iCLASS®, MIFARE (Card Serial Number), and HID Mobile Access® virtual credentials. Each device supports Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth out of the box.

HID Biometric Manager is available to download for free with each device. This on-premises server-based software can be used to configure and manage the reader, including firmware updates over the network and loading MOB or Elite keys in the field. In addition, the software enables enrollment of user fingerprint credentials for use with the different biometric authentication modes—1:1 verification and 1:N identification.

HID Signo Readers simplify system deployment and management; meet the advanced security requirements of today’s dynamic environments; and set organizations up for smarter, more connected access control. They are interoperable with over a dozen physical and mobile credential technologies so organizations can use their technology of choice and easily migrate to the latest solutions at their own pace. The readers also offer support for Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to enable Student IDs and employee badges in Apple Wallet.

