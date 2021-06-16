ISS Picks UVD Robots To Provide Autonomous Disinfection

Blue Ocean Robotics, manufacturer of UVD Robots for autonomous UV-C disinfection, has been selected by ISS World Services to provide autonomous robots for disinfection as part of ISS’ global offering. The agreement allows ISS to offer hospital-grade disinfection to its more than 60,000 customers in 30+ countries in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, life science, banking and financial services, industry and manufacturing sectors.

UVD Robot is helping to ensure outstanding cleaning and disinfection excellence. Unlike many stationary disinfection systems, the UVD Robot is a mobile, fully autonomous robot that integrates UV-C light to disinfect against all known bacteria and viruses including Covid-19 not only on surfaces, but the air as well, providing a fully comprehensive infection control and prevention solution. UVD Robots enable facilities to reduce disease transmission by eliminating 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses in any room. The robots have been rolled out to more than 70 countries worldwide.

“As we return to work, the challenge is two-fold,” said Anders Dedenroth Høj, Director, Methods & Technologies – Cleaning at ISS World Services. “Companies need to re-establish the physical connection, by bringing employees safely back to a work environment that meets a higher standard of hygiene. And they need to restore the emotional connection, by building employees’ confidence in the safety of their workplaces. Being able to offer disinfection which also includes UVD Robots is a powerful and effective way for our company to address and meet our customers’ needs and expectations,” ,

Claus Risager, CEO at Blue Ocean Robotics, looks forward to partnering with ISS.

“Our robots have been and will continue to play an instrumental role across the world to help businesses meet the requirements prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, resulting in a significant reduction in the spread of infections among employees in a workplace and thus reducing the level of employees on sick leave due to infectious diseases including flu, etc.,” said Risager. “The UVD Robot has a unique capability to sense, document and show the users how well disinfected an area is, enabling the user to easily and quickly adjust the process and optimize the quality if needed. A feature not found in any other UV-C disinfection robot in the world.”

UVD Robots are now also increasingly deployed within hotels, railways, airports, shopping malls, food companies, cruise ships, pharmaceutical companies, office complexes and many more across the globe, meeting new and heightened expectations for safety and cleanliness.