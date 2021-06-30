Lutron Introduces New Services, More Remote Capabilities

Today’s commercial lighting solutions and technologies are highly sophisticated and offer advanced and evolving capabilities. To ensure a superb lighting control experience, Lutron Electronics has announced additions to its service and support offerings. The new design, installation, training, and programming service options will help lighting specifications and installations exceed expectations at every stage of your project.

“Service and Support are hallmarks of the Lutron customer commitment. As our lighting control systems get smarter, we continue to create services that add value and can be delivered quickly and cost effectively through remote connectivity to smart, IoT, cloud-connected lighting systems like Athena,” says Olivier Perrigueur, Vice President – General Manager, Commercial Business, Lutron Electronics.

Lutron lighting and shading solutions are designed for long-term performance, resilience, aesthetics, and reliability. Expanded services and support options are designed to offer reassurance and factory expertise from initial design to installation, to operation and upgrades throughout the life cycle of your system. In addition to supporting the end-user and facility manager, there are service options available for engineers, lighting professionals, and project contractors, enhancing peace-of-mind every step of the way. When you choose Lutron, their global project management team and factory-trained regional technicians are available to ensure your project’s success.

These new, optional services are designed to help customize packages for each project and foster a long-term relationship between Lutron and its customers.

Design Services Help Bring Your Vision To Life

Dynamic White Programming Package: Tunable white and dynamic lighting are new technologies that provide designers with the ability to deliver programming sequences in support of their design vision. This package includes multiple visits and remote support sessions with a Lutron Services Representative to ensure the design team has what they need to get system programming just right.

Installation Services Help Simplify And Streamline Projects, While Minimizing Rework Time And Costs

Remote Pre-wire Session: Familiarize the electrical contractor with wiring and mounting of system devices, discuss construction schedules, and review Lutron documentation​.

Post-wire Termination Visit: An onsite walkthrough with the electrical contractor verifying the lighting control system has been wired to spec and is ready for startup.

Training And Programming Services Enhance Your Lutron System Experience

Customer System Orientation Visit: Post-occupancy, end-user training to ensure comfort with system operation and optimization.

Remote Programming Assistance: Four-hour session to make programming adjustments per the direction of a facility manager or specifier​.

Remote Supplemental Training: Remote system training for site personnel.

These new options add to the broad Lutron services portfolio which also includes system optimization services, network and integration consultation, enhanced customer protection plans, and Technology Support plans. Services are available in both onsite and remote formats, allowing Lutron to deliver efficient, convenient service to the customer.

In addition to a more comprehensive services menu the new, Lutron Service Difference website makes it easier to find the services best suited to your project requirements. Organized by both customer and service type, website visitors can quickly see the Lutron service offerings and review services most closely aligned with their responsibilities and project type.

